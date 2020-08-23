fb-pixel;

MLB boxscore: Orioles 5, Red Sox 4

August 23, 2020, 1 hour ago

At Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

BOSTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pillar lf522100.278
Devers 3b400002.222
Martinez rf300011.228
Bogaerts ss301110.271
Vázquez dh300011.258
Chavis 1b300003.233
a-Verdugo ph010010.298
Plawecki c400000.313
Bradley Jr. cf411200.235
Araúz 2b402000.308
Totals3346447
BALTIMOREABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf501001.286
Santander rf501001.287
Núñez 1b501002.283
Urías 2b000000.250
Severino c211020.333
b-Holaday pr-c010000.231
Sisco dh221011.279
Valaika 2b-1b300001.231
Mountcastle lf312011.333
Williams lf000000
Ruiz 3b402401.213
Velazquez ss301111.162
Totals32510559

Boston 100 001 002 —  4  6  0

Baltimore 003 000 20x —  5 10  0

a-walked for Chavis in 9th, b-ran for Severino in 7th. LOB—Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B—Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Santander (11), Mountcastle 2 (2), Ruiz (3). HR—Pillar (3), off LeBlanc, Bradley Jr. (2), off Scott. SB—Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S—Valaika. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Chavis 3), Baltimore 7 (Mullins, Santander, Sisco, Valaika 2, Velazquez 2). RISP—Boston 1 for 4, Baltimore 3 for 18. Runners moved up—Severino.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Godley L 0-3223353707.29
Springs2400034310.80
Valdéz110000181.08
Stock132202187.71
Weber100001115.48
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
LeBlanc11110148.06
Eshlman W 2-0400012542.75
Castro121112184.61
Fry110001172.61
Givens101112230.77
Scott S 12110082.45

Inherited runners-scored—Springs 3-3, Valdéz 1-0, Eshelman 1-0, Scott 1-1. HBP—by Godley (Sisco). WP—Godley. Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher. T—3:17. A—0 (45,971).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Pillar homered to center on a 0-1 count. Devers popped out to shortstop Velazquez. Martinez flied out to center fielder Mullins. Bogaerts walked. Eshelman pitching. Vázquez walked, Bogaerts to second. Chavis struck out.

THIRD INNING

ORIOLES — Núñez grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Chavis. Severino walked. Sisco walked on a full count, Severino to second. Valaika lined out to left fielder Pillar. On Godley’s wild pitch, Severino to third, Sisco to second. Mountcastle walked on four pitches. Springs pitching. Ruiz singled to right, Severino scored, Sisco scored, Mountcastle to third. Velazquez hit an infield single to third, Mountcastle scored, Ruiz to second. Mullins popped out to second baseman Araúz.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — Castro pitching. Pillar singled to left. Devers struck out. Martinez walked, Pillar to second. Pillar stole third. Bogaerts doubled to right, Pillar scored, Martinez to third. Vázquez grounded into fielder’s choice, second baseman Valaika to catcher Severino, Martinez out, Bogaerts to third. Vázquez stole second. Chavis struck out.

SEVENTH INNING

ORIOLES — Stock pitching. Severino singled to center. Holaday pinch-running for Severino. Sisco singled to right, Holaday to second. Valaika sacrificed, first baseman Chavis to second baseman Araúz, Holaday to third, Sisco to second. Mountcastle struck out. Ruiz doubled to left, Holaday scored, Sisco scored. Velazquez struck out.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — R.Urías in as second baseman. Valaika in as first baseman. Vázquez struck out. Verdugo pinch-hitting for Chavis. Verdugo walked. Plawecki flied out to right fielder Santander. Scott pitching. Bradley Jr. homered to left on a 2-1 count, Verdugo scored. Araúz singled to center. Pillar grounded into fielder’s choice, shortstop Velazquez to second baseman R.Urías, Araúz out.