MLB boxscore: Orioles 5, Red Sox 4

Boston 100 001 002 — 4 6 0

Baltimore 003 000 20x — 5 10 0

a-walked for Chavis in 9th, b-ran for Severino in 7th. LOB—Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B—Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Santander (11), Mountcastle 2 (2), Ruiz (3). HR—Pillar (3), off LeBlanc, Bradley Jr. (2), off Scott. SB—Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S—Valaika. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Chavis 3), Baltimore 7 (Mullins, Santander, Sisco, Valaika 2, Velazquez 2). RISP—Boston 1 for 4, Baltimore 3 for 18. Runners moved up—Severino.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley L 0-3 2 ⅔ 2 3 3 5 3 70 7.29 Springs 2 4 0 0 0 3 43 10.80 Valdéz 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 18 1.08 Stock 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 7.71 Weber 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.48

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc ⅔ 1 1 1 1 0 14 8.06 Eshlman W 2-0 4 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 2 54 2.75 Castro 1 2 1 1 1 2 18 4.61 Fry 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.61 Givens 1 ⅓ 0 1 1 1 2 23 0.77 Scott S 1 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.45

Inherited runners-scored—Springs 3-3, Valdéz 1-0, Eshelman 1-0, Scott 1-1. HBP—by Godley (Sisco). WP—Godley. Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher. T—3:17. A—0 (45,971).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

RED SOX — Pillar homered to center on a 0-1 count. Devers popped out to shortstop Velazquez. Martinez flied out to center fielder Mullins. Bogaerts walked. Eshelman pitching. Vázquez walked, Bogaerts to second. Chavis struck out.

THIRD INNING

ORIOLES — Núñez grounded out, third baseman Devers to first baseman Chavis. Severino walked. Sisco walked on a full count, Severino to second. Valaika lined out to left fielder Pillar. On Godley’s wild pitch, Severino to third, Sisco to second. Mountcastle walked on four pitches. Springs pitching. Ruiz singled to right, Severino scored, Sisco scored, Mountcastle to third. Velazquez hit an infield single to third, Mountcastle scored, Ruiz to second. Mullins popped out to second baseman Araúz.

SIXTH INNING

RED SOX — Castro pitching. Pillar singled to left. Devers struck out. Martinez walked, Pillar to second. Pillar stole third. Bogaerts doubled to right, Pillar scored, Martinez to third. Vázquez grounded into fielder’s choice, second baseman Valaika to catcher Severino, Martinez out, Bogaerts to third. Vázquez stole second. Chavis struck out.

SEVENTH INNING

ORIOLES — Stock pitching. Severino singled to center. Holaday pinch-running for Severino. Sisco singled to right, Holaday to second. Valaika sacrificed, first baseman Chavis to second baseman Araúz, Holaday to third, Sisco to second. Mountcastle struck out. Ruiz doubled to left, Holaday scored, Sisco scored. Velazquez struck out.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — R.Urías in as second baseman. Valaika in as first baseman. Vázquez struck out. Verdugo pinch-hitting for Chavis. Verdugo walked. Plawecki flied out to right fielder Santander. Scott pitching. Bradley Jr. homered to left on a 2-1 count, Verdugo scored. Araúz singled to center. Pillar grounded into fielder’s choice, shortstop Velazquez to second baseman R.Urías, Araúz out.