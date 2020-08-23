fb-pixel;

NHL summary: Bruins 3, Lightning 2

August 23, 2020, 1 hour ago

At Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

FIRST PERIOD

Penalty — Boston, Chara (cross check) 0:29

Penalty — Tampa Bay, Sergachev (holding) 11:40

Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0 — Coyle 3 (Carlo, Marchand) 18:52

SECOND PERIOD

Penalty — Tampa Bay, Hedman (tripping) 3:08

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0 — Pastrnak 2 (Krejci, Krug) 4:34 (pp)

Penalty — Boston, Bergeron (holding) 5:50

Penalty — Boston, Wagner (roughing) 13:36

Penalty — Tampa Bay, Killorn (interference) 16:46

THIRD PERIOD

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0 — Marchand 4 (Pastrnak, Bergeron) 1:17

Penalty — Tampa Bay, Bogosian (roughing) 2:49

Penalty — Boston, NRitchie (roughing) 2:49

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1 — Hedman 2 (Point, Palat) 8:50

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 — Hedman 3 (Shattenkirk, Johnson) 18:46

SCORE BY PERIOD

Boston1113
Tampa Bay0022

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Boston157931
Tampa Bay1018937

Power plays — Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies — Boston, Halak 4-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-3-0 (31 shots-28 saves).

Referees — Chris Lee, Francis Charron. Linesmen — Michel Cormier, Derek Amell.

Attendance — 0 (18,819). Time — 2:34.