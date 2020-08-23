NHL summary: Bruins 3, Lightning 2

At Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
FIRST PERIOD
Penalty — Boston, Chara (cross check) 0:29
Penalty — Tampa Bay, Sergachev (holding) 11:40
Boston 1, Tampa Bay 0 — Coyle 3 (Carlo, Marchand) 18:52
SECOND PERIOD
Penalty — Tampa Bay, Hedman (tripping) 3:08
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0 — Pastrnak 2 (Krejci, Krug) 4:34 (pp)
Penalty — Boston, Bergeron (holding) 5:50
Penalty — Boston, Wagner (roughing) 13:36
Penalty — Tampa Bay, Killorn (interference) 16:46
THIRD PERIOD
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0 — Marchand 4 (Pastrnak, Bergeron) 1:17
Penalty — Tampa Bay, Bogosian (roughing) 2:49
Penalty — Boston, NRitchie (roughing) 2:49
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1 — Hedman 2 (Point, Palat) 8:50
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 — Hedman 3 (Shattenkirk, Johnson) 18:46
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Boston
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Boston
|15
|7
|9
|—
|31
|Tampa Bay
|10
|18
|9
|—
|37
Power plays — Boston 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies — Boston, Halak 4-1-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-3-0 (31 shots-28 saves).
Referees — Chris Lee, Francis Charron. Linesmen — Michel Cormier, Derek Amell.
Attendance — 0 (18,819). Time — 2:34.