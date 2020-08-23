Northern Trust leadercards

Leaders after the final round at TPC Boston

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Tot Yards 365 542 208 298 466 465 600 213 472 3629 425 231 510 447 516 421 187 412 530 3679 7308 Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 35 71 Dustin Johnson 4 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 4 30 4 3 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 33 63 Harris English 4 4 3 3 4 4 4 2 4 32 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 6 37 69 Daniel Berger 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 34 4 2 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 33 67 Kevin Kisner 4 4 3 3 4 3 4 3 4 32 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 34 66 Scott Scheffler 4 5 3 4 4 5 5 3 4 37 5 3 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 34 71