Red Sox-Blue Jays series thumbnails

W-L ERA LHP Kyle Hart 0-1 11.12 RHP Chase Anderson 0-0 2.79

Wednesday, 6:37 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

W-L ERA RHP Nate Eovaldi 2-2 4.98 TBA — —

Thursday, 6:37 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

W-L ERA TBA — — TBA — —

Head to head: This is the second of three series. The Red Sox won two of three from Toronto at Fenway Park Aug. 7-9.

Miscellany: The Blue Jays are playing home games at Sahlen Field, home of their Triple A affiliate Buffalo Bisons, after the Canadian government banned games in Toronto because of the pandemic . . . This will be the first game for the Red Sox in Buffalo since an exhibition on July 6, 1917, against the minor league Bisons . . . Toronto placed starting pitchers Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) and Trent Thornton (elbow) on the 10-day IL Sunday . . . The Jays acquired 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Mariners Sunday for cash considerations.