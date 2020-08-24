Red Sox-Blue Jays series thumbnails

at Sahlen Field, Buffalo
Tuesday, 6:37 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Kyle Hart
|0-1
|11.12
|RHP Chase Anderson
|0-0
|2.79
Wednesday, 6:37 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Nate Eovaldi
|2-2
|4.98
|TBA
|—
|—
Thursday, 6:37 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
|W-L
|ERA
|TBA
|—
|—
|TBA
|—
|—
Head to head: This is the second of three series. The Red Sox won two of three from Toronto at Fenway Park Aug. 7-9.
Miscellany: The Blue Jays are playing home games at Sahlen Field, home of their Triple A affiliate Buffalo Bisons, after the Canadian government banned games in Toronto because of the pandemic . . . This will be the first game for the Red Sox in Buffalo since an exhibition on July 6, 1917, against the minor league Bisons . . . Toronto placed starting pitchers Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) and Trent Thornton (elbow) on the 10-day IL Sunday . . . The Jays acquired 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from the Mariners Sunday for cash considerations.
Advertisement