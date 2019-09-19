Domingo German, one of the New York Yankees’ top starting pitchers this season, was placed on administrative leave Thursday under the domestic violence policy of MLB and the players’ union, the league office announced.

MLB did not detail the circumstances that had led to the investigation but said in a statement that it had started one and would not comment further until it was complete.

German, 27, has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent starters this season, with an 18-4 record and a 4.03 ERA in 27 appearances. The announcement came less than 24 hours after German pitched, out of the bullpen, for the Yankees on Wednesday night. He was expected to be a part of the Yankees’ postseason roster, but his immediate future with the team is now unclear.