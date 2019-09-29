The 36-year-old righthander achieved the career milestone in the fourth inning when he got Kole Calhoun swinging at a slider — Calhoun reached first, though, on a wild pitch.

Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick homered to back Verlander (21-6), who became the 18th pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts and the 19th since 1900 to reach 300 in a season.

Justin Verlander recorded two strikeout milestones, getting his 3,000th in the majors and career-high 300th of the season, as the Houston Astros clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a 6-3 victory over the host Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

According to Baseball-Reference and Retrosheet, that’s the first time a pitcher has recorded his 3,000th strikeout on a wild pitch.

Verlander, now in his 15th big league season, is the second pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts this year. Yankees lefthander CC Sabathia reached the milestone April 30 against Arizona.

Verlander (21-6) struck out 12 in six innings, reaching 300 strikeouts in a season for the first time when he got Calhoun on a foul tip in the sixth.

Verlander and teammate Gerrit Cole are the first teammates to record at least 300 strikeouts in the same season since Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson for the Diamondbacks in 2002.

Cole (19-5) will attempt to reach 20 wins for the first time in front of friends and family Sunday. The 29-year old righthander grew up in Newport Beach and lives in Santa Ana during the offseason.

The Astros are only one game in front of the Dodgers but clinched home field by virtue of having a better intradivisional record. Houston beat the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series to claim its first championship, winning Game 7 on the road.

Houston will face either Tampa Bay or Oakland, who play Wednesday night in the AL wild-card game, starting Friday in the Division Series. The Yankees and Minnesota will meet in the other ALDS, which starts the same day.

Cardinals need another day

The St. Louis Cardinals’ push for a division title will go down to the final day of the regular season following an 8-6 loss to the visiting Cubs.

Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed four homers for the first time in his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost, 3-2, in 10 innings at Colorado.

If the teams are tied after Sunday’s regular-season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday. The second-place finisher will play in the NL wild-card game at Washington on Tuesday.

Yadier Molina shouted at Cubs lefthander Cole Hamels after being grazed by a fastball in the second inning, sparking a benches-clearing fracas. No punches were thrown, but Chicago landed some haymakers anyway — two homers from Ian Happ and one each from Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini ensured the Cubs their first series win at Busch Stadium this season.

Ailing Brewers can’t close gap

Milwaukee closer Josh Hader gave up a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and the Brewers lost in Colorado, 3-2, in walkoff fashion in the 10th, preventing them from catching St. Louis atop the NL Central.

With a chance to tie for the division lead, Hader quickly retired the first two batters in the ninth. But rookie Sam Hilliard then stepped up as a pinch-hitter and launched an opposite-field drive to left field that made it 2-2. Trevor Story led off the Colorado 10th with his 35th home run, connecting against Matt Albers (8-6).

The loss was more painful when the Brewers lost another player to injury. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who robbed the Rockies of a homer with a catch over the wall in center in the seventh, left the game in the ninth with a left ankle sprain. He was hurt trying to score from first on a double by Ben Gamel.

Manager Craig Counsell was ejected in the ninth inning arguing that Cain didn’t have a lane to slide home. Cain has been troubled by a problem in the same ankle.

Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun was diagnosed with a mild left calf strain after having an MRI on Saturday. Braun, who was hurt in Friday’s loss, said he will get treatment through Sunday and is optimistic he can play as early as Monday if Milwaukee has a game to decide the NL Central.

A’s earn wild-car home game

Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run in the third inning as the Athletics won in Seattle, 1-0, clinching home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game. It was the 12th shutout of the year for the A's.

The A’s will host the Rays on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay lost, 4-1, at Toronto earlier Saturday. Oakland has won three of its last four games and is 18-7 in September.

The A’s, the winningest team in baseball since June 16 (60-28), are 33 games over .500 for the first time since 2002.

Oakland used Brett Anderson (13-9) and three relievers for the victory. Anderson gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one in five innings, extending his career high for wins. Jesus Luzardo struck out three in the eighth and ninth for his second save.

Nationals feeling grand after earning wild-card home game

The Nationals’ surge started after they brought aboard Gerardo Parra, whose dugout dancing and ‘‘Baby Shark’’ walk-up music became the trademarks of the club’s turnaround.

So maybe it’s fitting the Nationals won the right to host the NL wild-card game by holding on to beat the visiting Indians, 10-7, with the help of his grand slam in a nine-run second inning.

‘‘You guys are feeling the good vibes in here,’’ Parra said. ‘‘It’s like a family.’’

Nationals Park will be the site of a win-or-go-home game Tuesday night. Washington will send three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the mound.

‘‘That’s awesome. I don’t have to go home and pack,’’ Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. ‘‘Nice to stay at home. The boys wanted to stay at home, so they came out and swung the bats.’’

Mets’ Alonso blasts away at HR record

Pete Alonso reached for a fastball on the outer part of the plate and sent it soaring just to the right of straightaway center field. He held the handle of his bat and slowly took eight short steps toward first base, his face expressionless, eyes fixed on the ball.

He followed its path into the first row of seats, 415 feet away, then started his trot and raised both arms, index fingers pointed skyward. On the next-to-last day of his first major league season, he hit his 53rd home run to break the rookie record set by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in 2017.

‘‘There’s just euphoria and magic,’’ Alonso said . ‘‘It was like an out-of-body experience, almost. I felt like I wasn’t standing in the box alone.’’

A 24-year-old with a prematurely receding hairline earned extended standing ovations from the adoring crowd of 32,210 at Citi Field during the Mets’ 3-0 win over the playoff-bound Braves.

Twins’ Arraez carted off field

The Twins lost third baseman Luis Arraez to an apparent right leg injury in the seventh inning of their 4-3 victory in Kansas City. Arraez, a rookie who is batting .334 in 92 games for the AL Central champions, had to be carted off the field.

Arraez collided with first baseman Willians Astudillo while he was chasing Hunter Dozier’s pop fly at the mound. Astudillo caught the ball and Arraez grabbed the back of his right leg as he tumbled to the ground.

Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth for Minnesota, which has won six in a row and eight of nine overall. Mitch Garver had two doubles and scored twice, and Astudillo had two hits and two RBIs.

Kansas City slugger Jorge Soler went deep twice to move into the AL lead with 47 homers. Soler snapped a tie with the Angels’ Mike Trout, who is out with an injury.

Dodgers match “Boys of Summer”

While the Los Angeles Dodgers kept raising their win total, Hyun-Jin Ryu continued to lower his ERA.

With one game left in the regular season, they’re both in good position.

Ryu secured the major league ERA title at 2.32 with seven sharp innings and the Dodgers matched a franchise record with their 105th victory, winning in San Francisco, 2-0, for their sixth straight win.

The NL West champions tied the win mark of the 1953 ‘‘Boys of Summer’’ team based in Brooklyn that included Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, and other Hall of Famers.

Los Angeles will begin the Division Series next Thursday at home against the NL wild-card winner.

Ryu (14-5) allowed five hits, struck out seven, and didn’t walk a batter for a third straight start. He also hit an RBI single in the fifth for the game’s first run.

Retiring Giants manager Bruce Bochy oversaw his 4,031st game, moving past Sparky Anderson for sole possession of seventh place on the all-time list. Bochy was honored on the field before the game by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who presented Bochy with a key to the city.