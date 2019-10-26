The Astros to that point had actually been outscored by eight runs in the postseason.

Their offense was inefficient, and even a dominant rotation showed signs of vulnerability. It continued into the World Series, when the Washington Nationals won the first two games.

WASHINGTON — The Houston Astros won the American League pennant without playing much like the team that won 107 games during the regular season.

Now, it’s the Nationals who look overmatched. Alex Bregman ended his postseason slump by driving in five runs, four with a grand slam, as the Astros rolled to an 8-1 victory in Game 4.

For the first time since 1996, the visiting team has won the first four games of the Series. The Yankees were down 0-2 against the Braves in that Series and won four straight.

The Astros are in position to do that again. They have Gerrit Cole for Game 5 on Sunday night, with Justin Verlander ready for Game 6 in Houston on Tuesday.

The Nationals’ rotation flips back to Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Rookie Jose Urquidy pitched like an ace for the Astros on Saturday, throwing five shutout innings. He allowed two hits and struck out four without a walk.

He left with a 4-0 lead, having outpitched Nationals starter Patrick Corbin.

The Nationals had only four hits against Urquidy and five relievers. They have scored two runs and are 1 for 19 with runners in scoring position in two games at home. That one hit didn’t score a run.

Bregman was 10 for 48 (.208) through 14 postseason games with six RBIs before going 3 for 5. The third baseman raised his bat with one hand as his slam headed for the stands, finally getting the moment he was waiting for.

Urquidy, a 24-year-old from Mexico, had not started a game since Sept. 27. He went to the bullpen for the postseason and pitched twice in relief, the last outing coming on Oct. 19 against the Yankees in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

“I would love for Urquidy to go five, six innings, whatever he can do,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said before the game.

That seemed wildly optimistic , but Urquidy delivered, retiring the last nine hitters he faced. He threw 67 pitches, 45 for strikes.

The only challenge he faced was in the third inning, when Yan Gomes led off with double to left. Corbin was next, and his bunt was right back to Urquidy, who looked the runner back to second and got the out.

Gomes took third when Trea Turner grounded to first base. Adam Eaton nearly dunked an RBI single into shallow center, but shortstop Carlos Correa ranged back and made the play.

When Urquidy came out of the game, trouble started immediately. Gerardo Parra, pinch hitting for Corbin, drew a walk off Josh James, as did Eaton with one out. Hinch rushed Will Harris into the game to face Anthony Rendon, who swung at the first pitch and hit a ball up the middle that Harris deflected, but had no play on.

With the bases loaded and one out, the Nationals had the right man at the plate in Juan Soto. He also swung at the first pitch and grounded to first. A run scored, but Washington needed more. Harris then struck out Howie Kendrick to end the inning.

Harris has inherited 10 runners in the postseason and allowed only one to score.

Corbin, meanwhile, allowed two runs in a 26-pitch first inning that could have been worse.

With one out, singles by Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Bregman, and Yuli Gurriel accounted for both runs. Carlos Correa walked before Robinson Chirinos grounded into a double play.

Chirinos made up for that with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Corbin allowed those four runs in six innings.

The Astros put the game away in the seventh. Rookie Tanner Rainey walked two. Fernando Rodney was an interesting choice out of the bullpen in a 4-1 game.

Brantley singled up the middle to load the bases. Bregman than drove a sinker deep into the left-field stands for the 20th grand slam in Series history, the first since Addison Russell of the Cubs in Game 6 of the 2016 Series.

Rodney then walked three of the next four Astros before coming out.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.