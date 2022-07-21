David Ortiz hit so many home runs, he may have forgotten a few. The pitchers he hit them off haven’t.
RED SOX
Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas expected to return to WooSox this weekend
The 22-year-old first baseman has been sidelined since mid-May with a high ankle sprain and just finished up a rehab assignment. 21 minutes ago
DAVID ORTIZ | HALL OF FAME 2022
David Ortiz hit so many home runs, he may have forgotten a few. The pitchers he hit them off haven’t.
From current Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha, who gave up Ortiz's final postseason home run, to the pitcher who allowed Nos. 499 and 500, each has a strong memory of facing the Hall of Famer. 1 hour ago
Patriots
Five rookies who could surprise at Patriots training camp and contribute this season
New England’s rookies have been in Foxborough all week. 1 hour ago
Red Sox
There were big questions when Trevor Story moved positions. Now, he’s one of baseball’s best at second base.
Story's range and athleticism have made him one of the best defensive second basemen around. 1 hour ago
Sports
Host Stephen Curry hits more big shots against Celtics, this time during ESPY awards
Curry poked fun at the Celtics and Grant Williams, who was in the audience.
NBA
James Harden takes a pay cut, agrees with 76ers on a two-year, $68 million deal
Harden will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal.
Patriots
Former Patriots WR Charles Johnson, a member of the first Super Bowl championship team, reportedly dies at 50
Johnson had 14 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in 2001 for the Super Bowl winners.