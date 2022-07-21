fb-pixel Skip to main content

RED SOX

Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas expected to return to WooSox this weekend

The 22-year-old first baseman has been sidelined since mid-May with a high ankle sprain and just finished up a rehab assignment.

DAVID ORTIZ | HALL OF FAME 2022

David Ortiz hit so many home runs, he may have forgotten a few. The pitchers he hit them off haven’t.

From current Red Sox pitcher Michael Wacha, who gave up Ortiz's final postseason home run, to the pitcher who allowed Nos. 499 and 500, each has a strong memory of facing the Hall of Famer.
Red Sox

There were big questions when Trevor Story moved positions. Now, he’s one of baseball’s best at second base.

Story's range and athleticism have made him one of the best defensive second basemen around.

Baseball Notebook
All-Star Game showcases modern baseball: homers, strikeouts, and shifts
The National League didn’t have a hit between the first and eighth innings, and four of the five runs were scored via the long ball.

MLB Draft
Methuen’s Dominic Keegan headlines New England’s 2022 MLB draft class
Sixteen players with New England connections were selected across the three-day event.

HALL OF FAME 2022

Your guide to Hall of Fame induction weekend: Who’s getting in, how you can watch, and more

David Ortiz was the lone player voted in by the BBWAA, but there will be six other honorees via committees. Attendance at the induction ceremony is free.
Dan Shaughnessy

With David Ortiz headed into the Hall of Fame, we asked Yaz: Who was the better hitter?

Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski is secure in saying that Big Papi, who will be inducted into Cooperstown on Sunday, is the second greatest slugger in Red Sox history.
American League 3, National League 2

Homers carry American League to 3-2 victory in All-Star Game with plenty of Red Sox flavor

The 25-year-old Devers said of playing in his second All-Star Game, “It’s great. It’s just a ‘Wow’ experience.”
Christopher L. Gasper

Baseball’s All-Star Game used to be a must-see event. Can it ever regain that luster?

Long gone are the days when NL and AL players would bludgeon each other for bragging rights, but now baseball needs to find a way to make the right pitch to prospective fans.
All-Star Game notebook

Rafael Devers standing firm about not talking about contract extension talks

Devers confirmed the Sox’ proposal in spring training had used Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million extension as a basis for negotiations.
mlb draft

MLB Draft 2022: Red Sox stockpile more pitching on Day 3, and grab a shortstop who may be a tough sign

Boston used seven of 10 final-day slots on pitching, but used their 13th-round pick on Wisconsin high school shortstop Gavin Kilen, who is committed to Louisville.
MLB DRAFT

MLB Draft 2022: Meet all 21 players picked by the Red Sox

After kicking things off with three high schoolers on the first night, including first-round pick Mikey Romero from California, Boston selected 13 college pitchers over Days 2 and 3.
Chad Finn

The Red Sox probably should be sellers at the trade deadline, but I’m not buying it just yet

Being serious and selling off assets right probably means dealing Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox’ most appealing realistic trade asset, and that would be a real shame.
MLB

Chicago Cubs draft Mason McGwire, son of former slugger Mark McGwire

Mason McGwire, a right-handed pitcher out of Capistrano Valley High School in California, was selected in the eighth round of Monday's draft.
Baseball

Mike Trout hits injured list; will captain Team USA at upcoming World Baseball Classic

The Angels slugger is hoping to be healthy enough not only for the second half of the season but also next year’s World Baseball Classic.
MLB

MLB All-Star Game to be decided by a Home Run Derby if tied after nine innings

The manager of each league's All-Star team will select three players who agree to participate in the tiebreaker.
Baseball

Andrew Benintendi’s approach is different than his Red Sox days, and it has landed him in the All-Star Game

Benintendi, whom the Red Sox traded to the Royals in 2021, is making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

