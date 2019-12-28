“We have one of the toughest schedules in Mass.,” said TechBoston coach Johnny Williams. “It’s a grind, and these wins are important. When you’re able to grind them out, you find out who your team is, and we’re finding that we have a tough, gritty team that doesn’t hang their heads.”

Facing familiar foe Belmont in the BABC Holiday Classic at Cathedral High on Saturday, the Bears erased a 10-point deficit and pulled away for a 79-70 victory, extending their winning streak, which dates back to January of last season, to 22 games.

TechBoston (4-0) outlasted Belmont in the regular season and in the state semifinals last winter, so the Marauders (4-2) knew what to expect.

Belmont capitalized on TechBoston’s aggressive defense with smart cuts for easy baskets, and junior Preston Jackson-Stephens facilitated with six assists in the first half. Jackson-Stephens (14 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists) and junior Tim Minicozzi (26 points) combined for three consecutive steals during a 13-2 run to give Belmont a 42-32 lead late in the second quarter.

But the Bears responded with a 10-3 run late in the third quarter and wrapped a 15-4 spurt around the quarter break to open a 69-62 lead midway through the fourth.

Sophomore Chris Norman (22 points) and New Mission transfer Jaquan Stroud (20 points) sparked the comeback. Both forwards stand 6 feet 3 inches and have excellent quickness, creating problems that resulted in Belmont starters Tyler Shapazian (10 points) and Jackson-Stephens to eventually foul out.

“They’re a matchup problem,” Williams said of Norman and Stroud. “They’re bigger guys, but at the next level they’re both guards. I love Norman and I love how [Stroud] is picking up the program.”

Minicozzi and senior guard Mac Annus (15 points) helped Belmont trim the deficit to 69-66 in the waning minutes, but Alan Nunez (15 points) and Dakhari Brown (9 points) provided key plays down the stretch to shut the door.

“I know [Belmont] circled us and we’re circling games, too,” said Williams. “Every [team] that we beat, we know they’re coming. Sometimes you have to wait until March to get a team back, but to get that rematch in December is big, and this is a great event.

“[Belmont is] not scared. They do a great job over there, and hopefully we can try to do another one in the [TD] Garden.”

