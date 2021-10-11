fb-pixel Skip to main content

At a glance

Baseball

NFL

NHL

NBA

MLS

College football

College hockey

High schools

Golf

WNBA

Tennis

College basketball

Premier League

Snowsports

Viewers' guide

Latest news in Sports

Bills 38, Chiefs 20
Josh Allen passed for 315 yards Sunday.

Josh Allen and the Bills shred the Chiefs’ defense, win rematch of AFC championship game

Emmanuel Sanders had two touchdown catches for the Bills, and Dawson Knox had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Phil Mickelson's victory in Jacksonville, Fla., was his third in four events on the over-50 PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson wins third event in four career Champions Tour starts

He won for the first time since the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May.

Sports Log
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) led the undefeated Bulldogs to a 34-10 road victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Georgia takes over as college football’s unanimous No. 1

Alabama slipped four spots to No. 5, falling out of the top three for the first time since 2019.

NASCAR
Kyle Larson (5) takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday in Concord, North Carolina.

Kyle Larson takes checkered flag in Charlotte, moves on to third round of NASCAR’s playoffs

Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.

Chicago forward/center Candace Parker looks to pass as Mercury guard Diana Taurasi defends during the first half of the Sky's victory in Game 1 WNBA Finals in Phoenix.

Candace Park helps the Sky go from jitters to scoring run in Game 1 victory over the Mercury

Kahleah Copper paced Chicago with 22 points.

Chicago Marathon
Ethiopia's Seifu Tura Abdiwak pulled away from American Galen Rupp to win the 2021 Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Seifu Tura Abdiwak, Ruth Chepngetich win Chicago Marathon; Americans Galen Rupp, Emma Bates runners-up

American athletes took second place in both the men's and women's races at the Chicago Marathon.

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in another heavyweight boxing thriller

Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy.

Dodgers 9, Giants 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after beating the San Francisco Giants 9-2 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021, in San Francisco, California.

Julio Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series

Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to blow it open in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 on Saturday night to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece.