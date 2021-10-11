At a glance
College hockey
High schools
College basketball
Premier League
Snowsports
Viewers' guide
Latest news in Sports
Bills 38, Chiefs 20
Josh Allen and the Bills shred the Chiefs’ defense, win rematch of AFC championship game
Emmanuel Sanders had two touchdown catches for the Bills, and Dawson Knox had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Phil Mickelson wins third event in four career Champions Tour starts
He won for the first time since the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May.
Sports Log
Georgia takes over as college football’s unanimous No. 1
Alabama slipped four spots to No. 5, falling out of the top three for the first time since 2019.
NASCAR
Kyle Larson takes checkered flag in Charlotte, moves on to third round of NASCAR’s playoffs
Kyle Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
Candace Park helps the Sky go from jitters to scoring run in Game 1 victory over the Mercury
Kahleah Copper paced Chicago with 22 points.
Chicago Marathon
Seifu Tura Abdiwak, Ruth Chepngetich win Chicago Marathon; Americans Galen Rupp, Emma Bates runners-up
American athletes took second place in both the men's and women's races at the Chicago Marathon.
Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in another heavyweight boxing thriller
Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy.
Dodgers 9, Giants 2
Julio Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series
Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to blow it open in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 on Saturday night to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece.