Latest news in Sports
Red Sox fans make the most of a soggy situation in Fenway bleachers
When Monday’s Patriots Day Red Sox game at Fenway park was delayed not once, but twice for rain, some fans apparently opted to make the most of the soggy situation.
Gymnastics
Stoughton native and Michigan freshman Fred Richard claims NCAA Division 1 gymnastics title
New England gymnasts had a strong showing in the NCAA men's championships.
NASCAR
Kyle Larson pulls away from Joey Logano to win at Martinsville
It was the 21st career Cup Series win for Larson and 15th in the last three seasons for the 2021 Cup champion.
Free Jacks 80, Arrows 5
Free Jacks steamroll Arrows in a record-setting road victory
New England racked up 80 points in Toronto, a Major League Rugby record.
Revolution 1, Crew 1
Columbus gains draw with Revolution with stoppage-time goal
New England's Dylan Borrero was given a red card at the 65-minute mark.
Horse racing
More than 100 arrested as activists delay Grand National
The horse race was delayed by around 15 minutes after animal rights activists scaled fences around the perimeter of the racecourse and got onto the track.
Women's world hockey championship
US to face rival Canada in gold medal game at the women’s world hockey championship
It'll be United States and Canada meeting in the gold medal game for the 21st time in 22 tournaments.
United States wins figure skating World Team Trophy
Reigning world pairs silver medalists Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished first in free skate to lead the United States to its fifth figure skating World Team Trophy