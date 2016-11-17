fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Catching up with Marc Savard

November 17, 2016, 2:49 p.m.
Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Former Bruins center Marc Savard spends his time these days coaching the Peterborough AAA minor bantam Petes in Canada.
Savard’s son, Tyler, is a player on the team.
Savard played for the Bruins from 2006 to 2011.
Six concussions during his pro career led to Savard leaving pro hockey.
Tyler Savard stretches before a game.
Marc Savard helps his son, Tyler, suit up before a game.
“He’s a great coach and teacher. He doesn’t yell, he jokes around a lot and tells us a lot of NHL stories,” said player Evan Brault
Marc Savard scored 207 NHL goals in his career.
