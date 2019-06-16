Zdeno Chara responds to Bruins fans on Instagram: ‘I can still hear the overwhelming cheers’

Just four days after the Bruins lost to the Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, captain Zdeno Chara saluted Bruins’ fans on his Instagram account.

Chara played in Games 5, 6, and 7 after fracturing his jaw in Game 4. The often stoic leader was emotional on Instagram, writing “I can still hear the overwhelming cheers and applause from our fans. I knew we had the best fans, but I didn’t realized how special and remarkable you are till I stood in front of you before Game 5. It was an unbelievable experience to have your support.”

Chara confirmed Friday at the Bruins’ break-up day that he fractured his jaw and will need 5-6 weeks to recover. Doctors inserted two plates, wires, and screws into his jaw and played the rest of the series with a custom jaw protector attached to his helmet. He also went on a liquid diet after the injury.