Patrice Bergeron is up for his record fifth Selke Trophy

If the Bruins No. 1 center is again named the league’s top defensive forward, he will set a record for most Selkes. He enters as one of two four-time winners, with Montreal great Bob Gainey (1978-81). Bergeron has been a finalist for the last eight years, extending his own record.

Bergeron, to the surprise of few, is up for another Selke Trophy at the NHL’s annual awards gala, to be held Wednesday in the land of glamour, glitz, and Golden Knights.

At this point, Patrice Bergeron is reaching Penn and Teller status. He’s a Las Vegas regular on par with Cirque du Soleil and Celine Dion . Every June, he knows he’ll be there playing the hits.

Since his first nomination in 2010, he has not finished lower than fifth in the voting. He won in 2012, ’14, ’15, and ’17. This year, he is up against a pair of first-time finalists in St. Louis center and playoff MVP Ryan O’Reilly, and Vegas right wing Mark Stone. The latter is the first winger to be voted a Selke finalist since current Bruins assistant coach Jay Pandolfo (2007, with New Jersey).

Bergeron, who turns 34 on July 24, remains a bedrock of the Bruins. Team president Cam Neely pointed to the defensive acumen of Bergeron and fellow veteran David Krejci as key parts of the blueprint that got Boston to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, ’13, and this season.

“It’s very important to have your centermen be responsible for both ends of the ice, and both those guys are,” said Neely, who made the Hall of Fame as a scoring, physical right wing. “They’re more or less 200-foot players that can help out the D in the defensive zone.

“They know where to go. They give the defensemen some good outlets to try and create some offense from our zone.

“I think you win a lot of different ways, but you have to win playing sound defensively, and those guys do that.”

General manager Don Sweeney, in his fourth season, is a first-time finalist for NHL GM of the year. The Bruins, who lost the Cup Final in seven games to St. Louis, were third in the overall standings (49-24-9, 107 points) and overcame a long list of injuries to earn home-ice advantage for each of their four series.

According to the NHL, Boston used 37 players this season, the most of all playoff teams. Sweeney’s deadline moves for Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle paid off during the playoff run, the pair establishing chemistry and creating a productive third line.

Neely said Sweeney’s on-the-job training, following his appointment to GM in 2015 after nine years on the player development side, has been a study in good communication.

“Not any one person has all the right answers, so I think he’s done a really good job of being collaborative,” Neely said. “He certainly puts in the time, puts in the work. He understands our team really well, and he knows players across the league really well.”

Preseason slate

Compared with last September’s excursion to China, the next Bruins preseason will be a snoozer.

Their preseason schedule for 2019-20, which was released Tuesday, includes six games, all on American soil. Last year, the Bruins were split into a group that played two games in Shenzhen and Beijing, and a group that remained stateside. The NHL said it is taking a year hiatus from China before returning in 2020.

There will be no jet lag this fall, as the Bruins have road-and-home dates with the Devils, Flyers, and Blackhawks. They open at New Jersey Sept. 16 and travel to Philadelphia (Sept. 19) and Chicago (Sept. 21) before a Sept. 23 date with the Flyers at TD Garden.

The Bruins then host the Devils (Sept. 25) and Blackhawks (Sept. 28, a 3 p.m. Saturday matinee) to close the preseason.

Camp time

The Bruins will host their annual development camp next Wednesday through Friday in Brighton. All five of their picks in this week’s draft (30th, 92nd, 154th, 185th, 192nd) are likely to be in attendance.

Sweeney said Monday that two of the Black Aces who joined the Bruins for the playoff run, first-year pros Jack Studnicka and Kyle Keyser, will be at camp, though they will not skate much.

“They’ve certainly been around the organization now, so they can pass along the experience,” Sweeney said. “Even the experience of being in the Stanley Cup Final and being around it. I think that’s what we want.

“We talk about Charlie McAvoy or talk about any young player — you have to breed it. You have to get it ingrained in them right away and realize what these guys sacrifice, and they can speak to it. They saw it every day.”

A player who won’t be there: center prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who returned to Sweden to play for Vaxjo. “JFK” is a restricted free agent and will remain one until he decides he wants to play here, at which time the Bruins would have to make a qualifying offer to retain his rights.

Picked off

The Bruins are without picks in the second round (surrendered in the Johansson deal) and fourth round (traded own to Chicago in 2018 for Tommy Wingels; dealt Rangers’ fourth-rounder to Minnesota in package for Coyle). They got back a seventh-rounder from the Rangers in last September’s Adam McQuaid-Steven Kampfer trade, after originally swapping it to the Rangers in the Rick Nash blockbuster . . . Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (41-87—128) will be awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring leader Wednesday. The last Bruin to finish the year as leading scorer was Bobby Orr in 1974-75, part of a run of seven straight years in which either he or Phil Esposito won the Art Ross . . . The Hart Trophy (MVP) finalists are Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, and Kucherov. The Bruins haven’t had a winner since Esposito in 1974. Bergeron (2014) was the last Bruin to finish top-five . . . The next Bruin to win the Norris Trophy (top defenseman) will be the first since Zdeno Chara in 2009.

