Flyers give Kevin Hayes a seven-year, $50 million deal

After 14 years with the team, the Ducks bought out former NHL MVP Corey Perry’s contract. Perry is the franchise leader with 988 games played and won Anaheim’s only Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP in 2011. He is the third-leading scorer in team history with 776 points, and his 372 goals rank second while his 404 assists are third. Perry had two years left on his deal with an annual salary cap hit of $8.625 million . . . Alex Meruelo was approved as the new majority owner of the Coyotes during the NHL's Board of Governors meeting . . . The Canadiens will host next year's draft, to be held June 26 and 27. It will be the 27th time the draft will be held in Montreal and first since 2009.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Wednesday that they have signed center Kevin Hayes to a seven-year, $50 million that is worth $7.14 million per season. Philadelphia acquired the negotiating rights to the Dorchester native and Boston College product from Winnipeg for a fifth-round pick during the Stanley Cup Final. The Jets got him from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline in February. Hayes becomes the Flyers’ third-highest paid player behind captain Claude Giroux and winger Jakub Voracek and should step in as their new No. 2 center behind Sean Couturier . Hayes is coming off a recording a career-high 55 points last season, and has 92 goals and 137 assists in 381 career games.

SOCCER

Revolution falter in US Open Cup

Benji Michel scored his first professional goal in the first overtime, Tesho Akindele doubled the lead five minutes later, and host Orlando City held on for a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution in the US Open Cup. The victory gave the Lions their fourth US Open Cup quarterfinals berth in seven years, their third in five years as an MLS club. New England pulled to within a goal in the 117th minute when Justin Rennicks converted a header for his first Revolution goal. Substitutes Juan Fernando Caicedo and Antonio Delamea both directed headers off target in the frantic final minutes. The action intensified late in regulation when Orlando goalkeeper Adam Grinwis made a close-range kick save of a Teal Bunbury heel flick in the 75th minute. Caicedo and Akindele then both crashed shots off the post, and an 87th-minute Matt Turner stop on Dillon Powers insured the game would reach extra time . . . UEFA rejected an appeal by Paris Saint-Germain against Neymar's three-match Champions League ban for "insulting match officials" after PSG was eliminated by Manchester United in March. PSG and Neymar have 10 days to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport . . . The Spanish soccer federation says national team coach Luis Enrique is stepping down for personal reasons and that assistant coach Roberto Moreno will take over.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner blocks an Orlando City shot during the second half. (John Raoux/AP)

TENNIS

Del Potro in doubt for Wimbledon

Juan Martin del Potro could be in doubt for Wimbledon after withdrawing from the Queen's Club grass-court event in London with a right knee injury. The 12th-ranked Del Potro beat Denis Shapovalov, 7-5, 6-4, in the first round but finished with pain and swelling in his knee after slipping near the net late in the second set. Wimbledon starts July 1. Sixth seed Milos Raonic returned from a back injury to fire 24 aces in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marco Cecchinato . . . The first meeting of identical twins in WTA Tour history ended with an upset as 122nd-ranked Kristyna Pliskova beat third-ranked Karolina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), in the Birmingham (England) Classic first round. Second seed Ashleigh Barty won her first match since capturing her first major at the French Open, beating Donna Vekic, 6-3, 6-4, while Venus Williams, playing her second Wimbledon warm-up in 20 years, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Martin Del Potro returns a shot in his first-round victory over Denis Shapovalov in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

NFL

Police: “He Hate Me” found safe

Former NFL running back Rod Smart has been found safe after missing for the last six days, police in Lancaster (S.C.) County said Tuesday night. Smart, who earned notoriety when he wore "He Hate Me" on the back of his XFL jersey in 2001, "has been located and he is safe at this time." Smart, 42, played for the Eagles and Panthers during his five-year NFL career.

MISCELLANY

USA Gymnastics revamps policy

USA Gymnastics is overhauling its Safe Sport policy to provide better protection for athletes and clearer guidelines for coaches, parents, trainers, and club owners on what constitutes abuse. The new policy says all one-to-one interactions should be ‘‘observable and interruptible,’’ including massages, icing and taping, stretching and any other physical contact. Other guidelines prohibit electronic and social media communication between a coach and an athlete without a second adult being included in the exchange and banning personal gifts and other ‘‘grooming’’ activities. Background checks for employees at member clubs will now fall in line with those required by the US Olympic Committee . . . Don Foberg of Plymouth Country Club made four birdies coming home and tied for medalist honors at a Massachusetts Amateur qualifier at Indian Pond CC in Kingston. Foberg, 65, and co-medalist Joseph O’Malley of Harmon GC were among seven qualifiers from Indian Pond. The Mass. Amateur is July 15-19 at the Country Club in Brookline . . . The New York Yankees released Danny Farquhar from Triple A, ending the reliever’s comeback more than a year after he collapsed in the White Sox dugout due to a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage . . . Freshman Kumar Rocker pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six, Stephen Scott homered twice and drove in four runs, and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt (56-11) took a 6-3 victory over the No. 6 Mississippi State (52-14) in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. On Friday, Vanderbilt plays winner of the Thursday elimination game between Louisville and Mississippi State . . . No. 7 Louisville (50-17) eliminated Auburn (38-28) from the College World Series with a 5-3 win as the two teams completed a game suspended by rain on Tuesday.