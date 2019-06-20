Could Chris Kreider be a target of the Bruins?

“I’ve had conversations over the last seven days,” noted Sweeney, who flew here in the early morning, just hours after being recognized as the GM of the year at the league’s annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday. “Obviously, we have until [Friday], and it might even be during the draft, to tell you the honest truth — because that’s when guys are like, ‘We know there’s a guy there.’ So we have had the discussions. We are just planning that we are taking our pick, but I have certainly put things in motion that if somebody wanted to move in a different direction, then we may as well.”

So if another member of the Original 31 cares to make an offer, Sweeney is open to surrendering the pick, or sliding up or down on the draft day totem pole.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Bruins are on the board to pick 30th in the NHL Draft, to be held here at the edge of the Pacific on Friday, and general manager Don Sweeney figures he’ll go forward as planned, fully realizing 18-year-olds late in Round 1 are raw prospects and not candidates for October’s roster.

One interesting name that bubbled up again Thursday was Chris Kreider, the strapping (6 feet 3 inches, 220 pounds) ex-Boston College winger with burning straightline speed. He would seem an ideal candidate to fill the Black and Gold’s need for size at the wing in their top six, which proved a point of vulnerability against the hard-banging, board-smacking St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup final.

Kreider, 28, has logged 6½ seasons with the Rangers, the club that chose him 19th overall in the 2009 draft. He has averaged about 45 points a season and his deal with the Rangers, carrying a $4.625 million cap hit, expires July 1, 2020, when he reaches unrestricted free agency.

The Rangers, now a year-plus into their publicly stated rebuild under GM Jeff Gorton, intend to take a deep, pricey plunge into the upcoming unrestricted free agent market. Their primary target is believed to be slick Russian forward Artemi Panarin, soon to be ex- of Columbus, who is expected to command upward of $10 million a year.

Moving Kreider now, as noted in Thursday’s New York Post by longtime columnist Larry Brooks, would provide more valuable cap room for Gorton to use in the open market.

If Gorton were to hold Kreider and look to move him as a rental, his asking price in February 2020 no doubt would be the standard package of player, prospect, and first-round pick — the type of package Sweeney surrendered in February 2018 when he dealt with Gorton for Rangers winger Rick Nash.

To get the Kreider deal done now, Sweeney might have to think in terms of yielding Friday’s No. 30 pick, a prospect such as Trent Frederic (chosen 29th in 2016), and likely another draft pick, perhaps a second-rounder in 2020.

Kreider, a left winger, would present a hand-in-glove fit for second-line duty with David Krejci. Jake DeBrusk, currently the left winger on that line, could shift to his off wing on the right side, a spot he has played in the past. The top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice-Bergeron-David Pastrnak could remain intact, and Krejci, after tying his career high of 73 points this past season, would have a tantalizing blend of speed and grit on his wings. The Bruins haven’t had Kreider’s kind of size at the wing, working in the top six, since the appearance of the 6-4 Nash there for that brief stretch last spring.

“To answer your question, yes, you could go out and say, ‘Yes, there’s your guy,’ ” Sweeney said here when asked if a top-six winger led the list of roster needs. “Realistically, I don’t know if we’re in that position unless we’re moving big-time bodies around to try to find that.”

Otherwise, as Sweeney noted once again, there are in-house candidates again for coach Bruce Cassidy to consider: Anders Bjork (returning from a second shoulder surgery), Zach Senyshyn (one of three first-round picks in 2015), Peter Cehlarik, Anton Blidh, and Karson Kuhlman, the latter of whom spotted into the roster late in the Cup Final vs. the Blues.

All interesting candidates and all drafted by the Bruins. None of them, though, offers the size and proven NHL production of Kreider, a former Phillips Academy standout. With 271 career points, Kreider ranks 17th among the class of 2009, a draft that was led by John Tavares and Victor Hedman.

Sweeney’s deadline moves this year, adding Charlie Coyle from the Wild and Marcus Johansson from the Devils, were instrumental in the Bruins making it to Game 7 of the Cup Final.

Coyle will be back, with a year left on his deal, while Johansson appears destined to field offers as a July 1.

Coyle (6-3, 220 pounds) would be another prime candidate for Krejci’s right side, but that would mean surrendering his spot as the No. 3 center, where he flourished in the playoffs with Johansson on his left and usually Danton Heinen on his right.

“I think the balance of our team this year was a real strength,” said Sweeney. “People talk about our second line. Krejci had 73 points, and Jake DeBrusk scored 28 goals. Again, that’s pretty good production. In a perfect world, obviously you’d go out and find another ideal player, but . . . ”

Roster building is rarely a perfect world. Even with Kreider aboard, likely with Johansson moved on, the third line again would need some fixing. It’s the reality of the salary-cap world, with spending assets fixed, productive players demanding heavy, sometimes ludicrous wages (see: Kevin Hayes, $50 million in Philadelphia), and the amateur pipeline pouring out teenagers that are too often more trick than treat.

“We continue to look at what helps us depth-wise, short term and long term,” said Sweeney, reflecting on what’s to come Friday, with the Bruins slated to make their pick at approximately 11 p.m. Eastern. “This is probably a situation that if we could potentially move back and/or move up . . . if not, we’re well prepared to make our selection and hopefully find another good player for us.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.