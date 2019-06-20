In NHL Draft, top pick may be an American for only the eighth time

Ranked the best available North American skater by the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau, Hughes has been touted as the 2019 top pick for the better part of the last two years.

Hughes, 18, the son of former Bruins assistant coach Jimmy Hughes , would be only the eighth American chosen first overall, something that didn’t happen until 1983 when the Minnesota North Stars took New Jersey-born Brian Lawton at the top of the charts.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Devils hit leadoff here Friday, and unless general manager Ray Shero tips over the dessert cart full of fine prospects, the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft will be Jack Hughes , a US-born center with devilish skating and stickhandling skills.

However, in part because of his solid play last month in the World Championships, Finnish right winger Kaapo Kakko instead could be Shero’s pick at No. 1. Kakko, rated by CSB as the top international prospect, went 6-1—7 in 10 games at the Worlds and helped the Finns clinch the gold. Hughes was a more modest 0-3—3 in seven games, chipping in two assists in the Yanks’ 4-3 tournament-ending loss to the Russians.

Shero faced a similar either-or decision between two forwards when he had the first pick in 2017, and opted for Swiss center Nico Hischier over Canadian pivot Nolan Patrick, selected No. 2 by the rival Philadelphia Flyers. This time around, the Rangers own the No. 2 pick, leaving either Hughes or Kakko to land across the Hudson River sporting a Broadway Blueshirt.

“Hopefully, both teams get good players,” Shero noted to NHL.com last month, following his 20-minute interview with Hughes during Combine Week in Buffalo. “And we all know that one player can’t carry a team.”

If he does go No. 1, Hughes, a 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound sprite, will be the first American to top the charts since the Maple Leafs took Auston Matthews No. 1 in 2016 ahead of Finnish right winger Patrik Laine, who went No. 2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Both have turned into high-end NHL performers, though Laine’s production dipped by some 30 percent this past season.

Of the six other US players to be selected No. 1 overall, two turned into superstars: Mike Modano (1988 to Minnesota) and Patrick Kane (2007 to Chicago).

Lawton stayed in the league for nine years, including an eight-game stint with the Bruins, but his career fell miles short of the hype. Rhode Islander Bryan Berard (1995, Ottawa) had his career seriously diminished by a gruesome eye injury while playing with the Maple Leafs in 2000. Erik Johnson (2006, St. Louis) was flipped to Colorado after three seasons and has been a steady, though not sensational, performer on the Denver back line now for nine seasons.

Boston University product Rick DiPietro (2000, Islanders), the only US goalie ever chosen first, signed an unprecedented 15-year, $67.5 million extension with the Islanders in 2006. He went on to win another 72 games (cost per win: $937,500) before retiring in 2013.

Making the rounds

Only Round 1 of the draft will be conducted Friday, beginning at 8 p.m., with the 31 teams returning to their tables Saturday at 1 for the remaining six rounds . . . In 1983, when Lawton went No. 1 overall, the Vancouver Canucks chose Cam Neely with the No. 9 pick and the Chicago Blackhawks, picking No. 18, selected Bruce Cassidy . . . Three of the top 10 picks in the ’83 draft — Pat LaFontaine (3), Steve Yzerman (4), and Neely — went on to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame . . . Former Avon Old Farms goalie Spencer Knight, headed to Boston College in September, could go in the first round — possibly as one of seven kids, including Hughes, who played this past season for the US National Team Development Program. Knight is CSB’s top-rated North American goalie, while Russian Pyotr Kochetkov is No. 1 on the international side. Both fulfill the requisite 6-foot-3-inch minimum standard to be considered for NHL goaltending work.

Hot prospects

Left wing Matt Boldy from Millis, Mass., another potential first-round pick out of the NTDP, ranks No. 9 among North American non-goalie prospects. He’ll join Knight at The Heights this September . . . Trevor Zegras, a center from Bedford, N.Y., is another of the NTDP hot shots. He is headed to BU for his freshman year . . . Lawrence Academy defenseman Braden Doyle also is headed to BU, but not until playing next season for Dubuque in the USHL. Doyle, from Lynnfield, Mass., is likely to go in the second or third round . . . The Devils own five other picks across Rounds 2 and 3. One of them, No. 61, came to them via the Bruins as compensation for Marcus Johansson, who was acquired at the trade deadline. The Bruins also owe the Devils a fourth-round pick next June.

