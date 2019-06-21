Blackhawks jump for Kirby Dach at No. 3

Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic , who grew up in suburban Vancouver, received a big cheer from the crowd before announcing the fourth pick. He then drew an even louder cheer after selecting defenseman Bowen Byram , who played for Vancouver of the Western Hockey League.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — After Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko were selected first and second in the NHL draft Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks picked next after jumping from third from 12th in the order after being one of the teams to win the draft lottery. The Blackhawks went with size in selecting 6-foot-4-inch center Kirby Dach out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Los Angeles rounded out the top five by selecting American center Alex Turcotte from the USNTDP. The Detroit Red Wings took German defenseman Moritz Seider at No. 6 and the Buffalo Sabres took center Dylan Cozens from Lethbridge of the WHL.

Bettman opens draft

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman opened the draft and was greeted by a traditional round of loud boos from the sold-out arena. Bettman then left the podium and waited for former Canucks stars Henrik and Daniel Sedin to join him on stage, where they were greeted by loud cheers.

The Sedin twins were selected second and third overall in the 1999 draft. Bettman then announced both players’ jerseys — Daniel wore No. 22 and Henrik, 33 — will be retired this season.

Low salary cap expected

The NHL salary cap for next season will be between $81.5 and $82 million, which is at least $1 million lower than initially projected, The Associated Press has confirmed.

The figure was disclosed Friday by a person with direct knowledge of the situation to the AP on condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been formally finalized and isn’t expected to be released until Saturday. The Athletic first reported the figures.

Initial projections had the salary cap increasing to $83 million from $79.5 million last season. The cap is calculated on a percentage of league revenue from the previous season. It goes into effect once the NHL’s free agency period opens on July 1, which coincides with the league’s new year.

The lower than expected figure will place a pinch on teams already at or near the cap figure by restricting their ability to add or re-sign players.

The Winnipeg Jets, for example, are shedding contracts to make room to eventually re-sign forwards Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor. Winnipeg recently traded defenseman Jacob Trouba to the New York Rangers, who are at the other end of the cap spectrum with nearly $20 million in cap space available.

Video challenges expand

The NHL is expanding its video review process to allow an unlimited number of coaching challenges to address concerns raised after several notable missed calls during the playoffs.

The new freedoms, however, come at a price.

On Thursday, the league’s general managers approved lifting limits on the number of times a coach can challenge a play during the game for goalie interference, offside and added the element of possible missed calls that would have resulted in a stoppage in play before a goal was scored.

On the downside, the first challenge that proves unsuccessful will result in a minor penalty. A second unsuccessful challenge in the same game would result in a double minor.

The league also will allow officials to review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate.