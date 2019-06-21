Bruins to open 2019-20 season Oct. 3 at Dallas
The home openers for the 2019-20 NHL season have been announced for all 31 teams, and the Bruins will begin the season on the road on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Dallas. They will play again at Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Coyotes home opener.
The Bruins’ first home game at TD Garden will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils.
The entire NHL schedule will be released on Tuesday at noon on NHL Network.
