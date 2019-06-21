scorecardresearch

Matt Boldy of Millis goes No. 12 to Minnesota

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,June 22, 2019, an hour ago
Matt Boldy was one of nine American players selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.
Matt Boldy, the lone Massachusetts player ranked among the United States elite, went in the No. 12 spot to the Minnesota Wild.
Boldy, from Millis, Mass., played a year at Dexter prior to playing the last two seasons with the US National Development Program. He is headed in the fall to Boston College, where he’ll be joined by American goaltender Spencer Knight, who was selected by the Florida Panthers at No. 132.

Eight Americans were taken among the top 20 and nine in the first round.

The 2016 draft set the record with 12 Americans selected in the first round.

