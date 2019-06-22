Bruins select Quinn Olson in third round of NHL Draft

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Quinn Olson, a left winger from Alberta, was the Bruins’ second pick in the NHL Draft, selected in the third round Saturday with the 92nd overall pick.

Olson, 6 feet and 175 pounds, did not attend the draft here at the Rogers Arena and was not immediately available for comment.

Olson, 18, played this past season for the Okotoks Oilers (20-46-66) in the Alberta Junior Hockey League and will return there for the upcoming season. He has committed to the University of Minnsota-Duluth for the following season.