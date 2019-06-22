Jayden Struble has a new favorite team

“So that’s kind of awkward,” Struble said. “But now, I mean definitely Montreal is my favorite team.”

Answering with Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins will no longer suffice. It certainly won’t endear him to the fans of his new team, the Montreal Canadiens.

As of Saturday afternoon, Rhode Island native Jayden Struble realized he needed a new favorite NHL player and team.

The change in allegiance became necessary for Struble, who played the past two seasons for St. Sebastian’s, when the Canadiens selected him in the second round with the 46th overall pick of the NHL Draft on Saturday in Vancouver.

The Northeastern-bound Struble was one of a handful of players with New England ties drafted over the weekend.

New Ducks prospect Henry Thrun falls into the local category. A Southborough native, Thrun heard his name called in the fourth round with the 101st pick. He has received about 100 texts and 50 Snapchat messages since then, he told the Globe Saturday night.

Hearing his name ended hours filled with nerves. Now, he’s excited to be a prospect for a team in a completely different place from where he grew up.

“It’s a pretty crazy feeling,” Thrun said. “It’s pretty much a polar opposite, going from the East Coast to the West Coast. I’m used to the cold weather, so moving out there to the warm weather and the beach is something I am definitely looking forward to.”

He will still have to wait, like most draft picks. Instead, he is set to play for Harvard next season.

He was not the only draft pick with Harvard ties. The Coyotes selected future Harvard forward John Farinacci, who has played for Dexter the past two seasons, in the third round. The Maple Leafs also selected incoming Harvard skater Nick Abruzzese with the 124th overall pick.

Boston University, Boston College, and Northeastern were also represented Saturday.

Future BU skater Alex Vlasic was selected Friday by Chicago with the 12th overall pick. Detroit picked winger Robert Mastrosimone, who will also play for BU, with the 23rd pick in the second round. Then there was Domenick Fensore in the third (Carolina) and Lynnfield native Braden Doyle in the sixth (Los Angeles) .

For Northeastern, Struble was just one skater with local ties. Aidan McDonough, who was selected by the Canucks in the seventh round, is a Milton native.

Drew Helleson and Marshall Warren provided BC representation Saturday. Colorado selected Helleson in the second round and Minnesota selected Warren in the sixth round. Both are BC commits and have played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program

Helleson and Warren found NHL homes after three skaters with BC connections heard their names called on the first day of the draft. The Wild selected Millis native Matt Boldy with the 12th overall pick before the Florida Panthers selected Connecticut native Spencer Knight with the next pick. The Avalanche selected Alex Newhook with the 16th overall pick. All three are set to play for Boston College this season.

Boldy was not the only Millis native selected in the draft. New Jersey selected Patrick Moynihan with the third pick in the sixth round. He is set to play for Providence College, but he has played the past two seasons for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Others with local connections include UMass defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, whom Nashville selected with the 17th pick of the fourth round. New Jersey selected right wing Tyce Thompson, a Providence College skater, with the third pick in the fourth round.