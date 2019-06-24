Bruins will get an up-close look at draft class this week

But this week, he’ll pause from his salary-cap machinations and RFA/UFA negotiations and have a look at John Beecher, Quinn Olson, and Matias Mantykivi. Those prospects and others will run through their paces Wednesday through Friday in Brighton at the team’s annual development camp.

The key names on Don Sweeney’s list are Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Danton Heinen. The Bruins general manager, hoping to come to terms with the trio of restricted free agents before the summer grows long, has those names circled, underlined, and starred on the whiteboards in the offices overlooking the frozen sheet at Warrior Ice Arena.

Advertisement

The Bruins had not released a camp roster as of Monday afternoon, but Beecher, the Michigan-bound center taken 30th overall in last Friday’s draft, will be a headliner. Fresh from his days as a supporting cast member in a stacked US national development program, Beecher has a chance to show the size and skating that convinced the Bruins to spend their first-round pick on him in Vancouver. Other parts of his game? We’ll see.

Calgary-bred left wing Olson (third round, No. 92), Finnish center Mantykivi (sixth round, No. 185), and Wisconsinite left wing Jake Schmaltz (seventh round, No. 192) also will be there. Olson (Minnesota-Duluth) and Schmaltz (North Dakota) are headed to college in 2020. Mantykivi has been with the SaiPa system in Finland’s Liiga.

The question mark among Boston’s five draft picks is Russian blue liner Roman Bychkov (fifth round, No. 154), who may or may not be in attendance, the Bruins said. Bychkov played for the Yaroslavl affiliate in Russia’s top junior league. If he is promoted to the KHL this season, he would play for long-ago Bruin Craig MacTavish, who last month signed on to be Lokomotiv head coach after leaving Edmonton.

Arguably Boston’s top center prospect, Jack Studnicka (2017 second round, 53rd overall), and goaltender Kyle Keyser will be in Brighton, but may not skate. The two worked out plenty as Black Aces during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final run.

Advertisement

■ This week will offer a fresh look at speedy forward Jakub Lauko, a third-rounder from last year (77th overall). He had a decent World Junior Championship as an energy forward for the Czechs and then led the Memorial Cup in scoring (2-6—8 in five games). He is likely to help QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda defend its league title next year.

“Very happy with his progress,” Bruins scouting director Scott Bradley told reporters in Vancouver. “I don’t know if he’s ahead of schedule, but we’re excited he’s coming to development camp.”

The Bruins persuaded their top pick from 2018, Swedish defenseman Axel Andersson (second round, 57th overall), to play in Providence this fall. They hope the same for Russian center Pavel Shen (seventh, 212th).

Bradley said Shen, who put up 11 points in 18 games for Russia’s U20 international teams last year, could come to North America rather than develop in the KHL full-time.

“We’re working on him to see if he’s going to come over,” Bradley said. “I think we have a chance to get him over to North America.”

■ Sportsnet analyst Sam Cosentino, on a podcast wrapping up the draft, first pointed to the Bruins when asked who had an underwhelming two days in Vancouver.

Beecher has an impressive build and “great skating ability,” Cosentino believes, and profiles “at the very least” as a third-line, penalty-kill type of player.

Advertisement

“That’s his basement, so I think people really like that about him,” Cosentino said. “Where’s his ceiling? That’s questionable.

“Did his offense get suppressed playing on a team loaded with star players? There’s potential for that to have happened. The rest of the [Boston draft picks], to be perfectly honest with you, I just don’t know a lot about them.

“When I look at how they’ve drafted under Don Sweeney, they like to go to their American players, and they kind of go all over the map.”

Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman, who saw Beecher at the draft, said he looks the part: “I could not believe that guy was 18 years old. That guy is a beast.”

■ From its initial year (2007, when David Krejci, Brad Marchand, and Tuukka Rask were in the mix) to now, Bruins development camp always provides a success story or two. Most recently: Karson Kuhlman, who played in the Cup Final after spending the last two development camps in Brighton.

■ First-round pick Tyler Seguin added some star power to the 2010 camp, and a too-skinny David Pastrnak had everyone buzzing in 2014. More young talent arrived in 2015, with three first-rounders and future NHLers Alex Iafallo and Brandon Tanev on invites.

But 2016 was the best year for a Bruins summer session.

Forwards Anders Bjork, Jake DeBrusk, Ryan Donato, Trent Frederic, Heinen, and Sean Kuraly have become familiar names. Three of the top six D for this year’s Cup team — Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, and McAvoy — were there, and Jeremy Lauzon and Jakub Zboril will push for roster spots this fall. Malcolm Subban was a first-round goalie.

Advertisement

The low point? Hard to go anywhere other than 2009, when Zach Hamill (eighth overall, 2007) was there for the third summer, and fellow first-rounders Jordan Caron (’08) and Joe Colborne (’09) had fans wondering if and when they’d ever pan out. No one from the 2009 camp made an NHL impact.

Hamill, the former WHL scoring leader (Everett Silvertips), now 30, has bounced around Europe the last six seasons, spending last year with EC Bad Nauheim of the second-tier German league.

■ Zane McIntyre, formerly Gothberg, has the record for longevity at these things. The goalie competed in seven Bruins development camps (2010-16), the last two after changing his name to honor his mother’s side of the family. McIntyre, 26, is a UFA after the second of his pair of two-year contracts expired.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports