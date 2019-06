Bruins’ schedule for 2019-20 season released

The Bruins, whose 2019-20 scheduled was released Tuesday, will open the season against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday, Oct. 3 and will play three more games on the road against the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche. After starting the season on the road, the Bruins return to TD Garden for their home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Other key games include Tampa Bay in the third home game of the season (Oct. 17); two away/home back-to-backs against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 19 and Oct. 22 and Buffalo Sabres Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, and one home/away back-to-back with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan 16 and Jan. 19 before the All-Star Break.