Oskar Steen may now be a better fit with Bruins

“I was thinking after those first six games, ‘Oh, it’s going to be the same this season, too,’ ” Steen said.

Scoring a goal alone provides enough of a reason for celebration, but this one meant much more to him. The goal, scored in the seventh game of his season with Farjestad BK in Sweden, ended a six-game point drought. It also gave him a sense of relief. Another six-point season was highly unlikely.

Forward Oskar Steen had plenty of reasons to celebrate when he scored his first goal of the season this past winter.

Not even close. The goal served as the first of 17 Steen scored over a 40-game span. He also tallied 20 assists to give him 37 points, a 31-point jump from the prior year.

The procurement of points is a product of Steen’s continued growth as a forward and his overall physical development, two assets that place him in a strong position to contribute to the Providence Bruins next season.

“I think he will be a very effective player for us in Providence to start, and we will see how quickly he can translate that to get him on the radar of [coach Bruce Cassidy] and the guys up here,” said Bruins player development coordinator Jamie Langenbrunner.

Neither Langenbrunner nor any of the other Bruins coaches would have said the same when Steen arrived at Bruins development camp in 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick. Much of that had to do with Steen’s body.

He was lighter, and he had 7 percent more body fat. When he arrived at development camp that year, Steen had about 15 percent body fat. He said he also tested poorly.

“So that was a little bit of an alarm for me to wake up,” Steen said.

He decided to start eating better, sleeping more and prioritizing his fitness. This focus has transformed him from what Langenbrunner called the body of a little boy to a man.

Other skaters at this development camp have taken notice. Forward Jack Becker, a 2015 seventh-round pick, has skated with Steen since 2016.

“The biggest change I have seen is just in his body and how fit he has gotten and how much more confident he is with the puck,” Becker said. “Him being more powerful with his skating, I think that’s the biggest thing I have noticed. And how he can always hang on to the puck and make smart plays. When he came in, he was young, and you can really see the difference now of just how much more powerful he is.”

That power translated to Steen having the ability to play center this past season.

“Which I don’t know he really had before,” Providence coach Jay Leach said. “Clearly you could tell he has taken a step, and it is really impressive.”

So where exactly did this surge in points come from? Steen didn’t change skills coaches. He didn’t drastically alter his workout routine during the offseason, either.

Instead, he points to self-confidence.

Steen typically played 10 minutes or less in 2017-18, but Farjestad BK needed more from him this past season. Injuries created the need for players such as Steen to log more ice time.

“Then, I got more confident and played much, much more,” he said. “I started to play on the power play. My confidence grew and grew.”

So, too, did his stats. His plus-minus reached plus-17 in the regular season, a career high. He also went on to tally seven points over 14 postseason games.

Yes, this is the same skater who tallied six points all of the previous season.

“This year, it seems he has really matured,” Leach said. “I was able to see a few games online in the playoffs for him last year, and he was really quite impressive.”

Now, Steen will have the chance to do the same for Leach and the Providence Bruins next season. A couple of questions, however, remain for Steen in the American Hockey League.

First, his future position is uncertain. Now that he has shown the ability to play center, the Providence coaches will give him a chance to play both wing and center. Langenbrunner, however, said that it’s much more rare for someone of Steen’s stature (5 feet 9 inches, 186 pounds) to play center in the NHL. Langenbrunner has seen many a skater shorter than 5-11 struggle playing in the middle in the NHL. Still, the Bruins aren’t ruling out center for Steen.

Second, Steen will have to show how well he adjusts to the smaller rinks of North America. Steen, who said he is excited to play for Providence, expects that to be a good change.

“Maybe my game will be more intensive,” he said. “In Sweden, you have so much ice to skate on. You don’t have to be so intensive as here. I am an intensive player, so I think that will fit me well.”

It will certainly fit him much better now than it would have a year ago, and most certainly when he was drafted. He’s fitter, stronger, and more powerful, corralling points at a rapid pace.

And maybe, just maybe, he will find his way to Boston in the not so distant future.