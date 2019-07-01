Bruins lose Noel Acciari to Panthers in free agency

The Bruins lost free agent right wing Noel Acciari, a trustworthy fourth-liner with local ties, to the Florida Panthers on Monday, the first day of free agency in the NHL.

The Johnstown, R.I., and Providence College alum, signed a three-year, $5 million deal according to Sportsnet. That’s more than double the salary – $1.667 million per season, on average – for a player who made $725,000 the last two seasons in Boston.

Acciari, who played at Bishop Hendricken and Kent School, signed with the Bruins in June 2015, after four years at Providence. He played 180 games for the Bruins, recording a 18-13–31 line and finishing second on the team in hits in each of the last two seasons.