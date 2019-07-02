Carolina Hurricanes retain young star Sebastian Aho

‘‘Writing that check is no big deal,’’ team owner and billionaire Tom Dundon said. ‘‘That doesn’t mean we don’t want to do contracts that are best for the organization.’’

General manager Don Waddell announced the decision Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Canadiens extended their offer to the 21-year-old restricted free agent. Aho will receive a five-year, front-loaded, bonus-heavy contract worth $42.27 million. It carries an average annual value of $8.454 million.

The Carolina Hurricanes are keeping star forward Sebastian Aho and said they will match the $42 million offer sheet the Montreal Canadiens tendered him.

Waddell — who last week said the Hurricanes would match any offers extended to Aho — called it ‘‘an easy decision.’’

Advertisement

The Canadiens offered an $11.3 million lump sum payment within a week of Aho’s signing and another for $9.87 million July 1, 2020. Overall, the offer is 91.3 percent bonuses and 8.7 percent salary. The Hurricanes have until July 8 to make the match official, and Waddell said he didn’t know exactly when that would happen. But when they do, Aho’s initial lump sum payment is due within another week of that date.

Extending offer sheets to restricted free agents has been a rare move in the NHL, with Aho the first player to receive one since Calgary tendered one to then-Colorado center Ryan O’Reilly six years ago. The Avalanche matched it. And not since 2007 has a team declined to match one.

This one had both general managers a bit feisty.

Waddell, speaking about half an hour after learning of the offer to Aho, quipped that he was ‘‘actually surprised it wasn’t more’’ and added that his summer instantly became more stress-free because ‘‘I'm not going to spend all summer negotiating a contract now.’’

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said his team ‘‘saw a vulnerable position’’ in extending the offer, adding ‘‘we all have a competitive edge’’ and maintaining that Aho ‘‘wants to come to Montreal.’’

Advertisement

Waddell on Tuesday said Aho’s agent, Gerry Johannson, ‘‘sold a bill of goods.’’

Aho had career highs with 30 goals, 53 assists and 83 points last season while helping Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final in its first postseason appearance since 2009. He’s just the sixth player in franchise history with 30 goals and 50 assists in the same season, and the fourth with an 80-point season before turning 22.

He will be 26 when this contract expires following the 2023-24 season.

G Lehner joins Blackhawks

Robin Lehner thinks he is heading into his prime.

The Chicago Blackhawks hope he is right.

Lehner agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal with Chicago on Monday, jumping on the opportunity after talks with the Islanders broke down and giving the Blackhawks one of the best goaltending tandems, along with Corey Crawford, in the NHL.

‘‘I’m 27 turning 28, and I truly in my soul know I am just scratching the surface,’’ Lehner said. ‘‘Last year was a good start for me. I know I am only going to get better, and just the sheer firepower in the organization that I'm about to join, it just really excites me.’’

Chicago also agreed to a three-year contract with free-agent forward Ryan Carpenter, continuing an active summer after it missed the playoffs for the second straight year. The Blackhawks traded for defensemen Olli Maatta and Calvin de Haan last month, and brought back pesky forward Andrew Shaw in another deal with Montreal.

Advertisement

Lehner earned a career-high 25 wins last season with the Islanders, finishing with a 2.13 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and 6 shutouts. He has 97 wins and a .918 save percentage over 265 games with Ottawa, Buffalo and New York.

Sabres’ top pick injures thumb

The Sabres’ top draft pick Dylan Cozens needs a ‘‘procedure’’ to repair an injured left thumb.

The Sabres provided the update a day after Cozens was scheduled to visit a specialist. Cozens will have the procedure Wednesday.

He was hurt Saturday during a three-on-three scrimmage on the final day of the Sabres’ developmental camp. A video showed Cozens leaving the ice with his thumb appearing dislocated.

The 18-year-old center was selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft last month.

Blais, Blues agree

The St. Louis Blues re-signed restricted free agent Sammy Blais to an $850,000, one-year contract. Blais had a goal and two assists in 15 playoff games to help St. Louis win the Stanley Cup . . . After losing captain Joe Pavelski in free agency to the Stars, the Sharks added defenseman Dalton Prout and forward Jonny Brodzinski on one-year contracts . . . The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.