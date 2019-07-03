Connor Clifton believes he can ‘fit wherever I play’ with the Bruins

In the hard-cap NHL, that’s a bargain, particularly for a club now faced with the trickier task of satisfying the pricier contract demands of restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy (D), Brandon Carlo (D), and Danton Heinen (F) — and the potential loss of power-play quarterback Torey Krug as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The three-year extension, at a guaranteed $1 million per season, means the Bruins have the 24-year-old Clifton under payroll control for the following four seasons at an average of $931,250.

Connor Clifton’s best fit on the Boston backline is yet to be determined, but the Bruins decided Monday that he fits comfortably now into their payroll scheme, adding three years to the former Quinnipiac defenseman’s contract.

Now it remains to be seen how Clifton, hard-hitting and at times freewheeling, integrates with a backline corps that he helped make it all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Is he a guy who can log regular, meaningful minutes in the NHL? Or is he a depth/insurance guy, similar to recently re-signed journeyman Steve Kampfer? Or is he more?

“I actually believe I can fit wherever I play,” said Clifton, who spoke with the media Wednesday via conference call from his New Jersey home. “Hopefully I can complement my partner. I know I played a bunch on the left side, which I did for the first time in my career, with Boston this year — and that’s tough trying a new thing in the National Hockey League. I think I dealt with it good, though — Carlo was on the right and . . . I showed myself I could do that, deal with it, and adapt.”

Clifton’s rise through the organization’s blue-line ranks has been quick and impressive. Drafted No. 133 overall by the Coyotes prior to entering Quinnipiac in the fall of 2013, he became a college free agent in the summer of 2017 after getting lost in the Coyotes’ management shuffle.

“I actually wasn’t even invited to their development camp after my sophomore year of college,” recalled Clifton.

Enter the Bruins in the summer of 2017, with Providence general manager John Ferguson Jr. looking to bolster the WannaB’s roster. With the guidance of his agent, Alec Schall, Clifton opted to sign with Providence, primarily because he knew he would be the lone righthanded shot among the AHL club’s blue liners.

“John’s just a straightforward, honest guy, in a way you don’t see a lot,” said Schall. “And I just trusted his opinion that, ‘Hey, we know who Connor is, and we know what he can do. He’ll have to adapt to the pro game and we can help him do that — but we see what he can be.’ ”

Not long after he arrived in Providence, the Bruins signed Clifton to a two-way NHL deal, the same one that allows them in the upcoming season to assign him back to AHL if they are overstocked in Boston. His new deal, structured to segue to unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2023, guarantees him $1 million per season.

“We recognized there’s a lot of value in what Connor brings to the table,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney. “You can slot him in. He was out of the lineup and he’d go back in and play the exact same way. There’s a lot of value there.”

Some time off

The Bruins shut down office operations this week following Monday’s annual free agent scramble, so it’s unlikely there will be any breaking news over the weekend with regard to McAvoy, Carlo or Heinen. Per the CBA, all three have until Dec. 1 to come to contract terms or sit out the entire 2019-20 NHL season.

“It’s a constant dialogue,” said Sweeney, when asked about the deadline and his approach to negotiations. “There’s just no way to push anybody to the table or pull anybody to the table. It’s a matter of some of these things just take time. You’re never out of communication. It’s the wrong approach, in my opinion. There’s no line in the sand. You have to find a deal, what works for both sides.”

Kevin Paul Dupont