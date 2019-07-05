Phillies’ Odubel Herrera suspended for season in wake of domestic assault charges

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera accepted a suspension for the rest of the season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The commissioner’s office announced his decision Friday, two days after domestic assault charges against Herrera in Atlantic City, N.J., were dismissed. He had been charged with simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury stemming from a May 27 incident at the Golden Nugget Casino. The woman involved, his girlfriend, declined to press charges . . . MLB will honor Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia , who is in his final season, at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, for his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community . . . Cleveland’s Shane Bieber and Oakland’s Liam Hendriks will replace injured Rays righty Charlie Morton and Rangers lefty Mike Minor on the AL All-Star roster. while Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is replacing Nationals infielder Anthony Rendon , for the NL.

American Noah Lyles raced to the fourth-fastest 200-meter time in history, finishing in 19.50 seconds at the Athletissima Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland. The 21-year-old Floridian even ran into a slight headwind, going 0.08 seconds faster than Usain Bolt's track record (2012). Bolt's world mark (19.19) was set at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. Only Michael Johnson, winning the 1996 Atlanta Olympics title in 19.32, has run faster than Lyles among Americans. Bolt’s Jamaican teammate, Yohan Blake, ran 19.26 at Brussels in 2011. World champion Justin Gatlin cruised to victory in the men’s 100 in 9.92, besting fellow American Michael Rodgers (10.01).

NHL

Penguins extend Sullivan for 4 years

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed coach Mike Sullivan to a four-contract extension through the 2023-24 season. Sullivan guided the Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. The Marshfield native is 174-92-34 since taking over for Mike Johnston in December 2015, and is the team’s third-winningest coach, trailing Dan Bylsma and Eddie Johnston. His 38 postseason wins rank second behind Bylsma . . . The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.65 million. Paquette had 13 goals and 17 points last season . . . The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Scott Harrington to a three-year contract worth a reported $4.9 million with an annual salary cap hit of $1.63 million. The 26-year-old had two goals and 15 assists last season.

GOLF

DeChambeau dominant at 3M Open

Bryson DeChambeau dominated the second round of the 3M Open, racking up nine birdies to finish with a career-low 62 and vault into the lead at 14-under par halfway through the first-time PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. Adam Hadwin (66) was second at 12-under, after five birdies on the back nine. First-round leader Scott Piercy is 10-under, joined by Sam Burns, Brian Harman, and Sam Saunders in a tie for third. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka is at 3-under. The biggest name to miss the cut was Phil Mickelson, who shot a 73 to finish 2-over . . . Zander Lombard shot a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Irish Open at Lahinch. The 24-year-old South African played the back nine in 3 under to post 9-under 131. Eddie Pepperell (67) is a shot back.

MISCELLANY

Thomas set to defend Tour de France title

The Tour de France begins Saturday in Brussels with a 120.8-mile stage through Flanders and back. Four-time champion Chris Froome and 2018 runner-up Tom Dumoulin are sidelined by injuries, so defending champion Geraint Thomas could be challenged by some newcomers. Many former Tour winners, including Eddy Merckx and Alberto Contador, have picked Egan Bernal, a 22-year-old Colombian climber, as their favorite to win a race that features several grueling mountainous stages this year . . . Teal Bunbury scored his 50th MLS goal and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids, 2-1, in a match slowed by three weather delays Thursday night at Commerce City, Colo. . . . Joey Logano was awarded the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Monster Energy Coke Zero Sugar 400 on owner points after qualifying was canceled at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway due to lightning . . . Jon Jones (24-1, 1 no-contest) defends his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos (21-6) in the main event at Saturday night’s UFC 239 in Las Vegas, while Amanda Nunes (17-4) faces former champion Holly Holm (12-4) in the fourth defense of her bantamweight belt.