Peter Cehlarik reportedly signs one-year deal with Bruins

The Bruins signed one of their restricted free agents for short money, but it is not a deal that will have fans doing backflips in their front yards.

Winger Peter Cehlarik will return on a two-way deal for one year at $700,000, according to CapFriendly. The club remains at a standoff with RFAs Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Danton Heinen, the latter of whom filed for arbitration on Friday.

Cehlarik, who turns 24 on August 2, also had arbitration rights, but elected not to take the Bruins to a mediator. He received a trimming from his entry-level deal, which paid out $742,500 a year in his first three seasons.