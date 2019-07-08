Bruins sign six players to AHL deals
The Bruins added to their organizational depth, announcing Monday the signings of six players to AHL deals.
The most intriguing of the group is undrafted left-shot forward Samuel Asselin, who led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in goal-scoring last season (48-38—86 in 68 games with Halifax).
Asselin, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches and 185 pounds, was 20 and in his fifth season when he broke out. His previous high was a 17-39—56 year with Shawinigan in 2016-17. Picked up by Acadie-Bathurst for a playoff run in ’17-18, he helped lead the Titan to the Memorial Cup, tying for the tournament lead in goals (five in four games).
Advertisement
Asselin earned an invite to Columbus’s training camp last fall but failed to win a spot. He was also overlooked by every team in the June NHL draft.
The Bruins, who once struck gold with unheralded QMJHL players Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, hope Asselin’s scoring touch translates, at minimum. He will join Providence on a two-year deal.
Also coming to the P-Bruins on a two-year contract: forward Brendan Woods, who has spent the last two years with Vancouver’s AHL affiliate in Utica, N.Y., after four seasons with Carolina’s club, Charlotte. Woods was a fifth-round pick (129th overall) in 2012 by the Hurricanes, one spot before the Winnipeg Jets found goalie Connor Hellebuyck and two spots before the Bruins drafted forward Seth Griffith.
Woods, listed at 6-4 and 210 pounds, is the son of Minnesota assistant Bob Woods.
The Bruins also signed four others to one-year AHL deals. Veteran defenseman Chris Breen, an assistant captain the last four seasons, and Joel Messner will be back. The club also picked up 23-year-old right-shot Slovak forward Robert Lantosi (20-38—58 in 56 games for HK Nitra last season) and defenseman Alexey Solovyev, a Russian who played four seasons at Bentley University.
Advertisement
Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports.