Bruins sign six players to AHL deals

The Bruins added to their organizational depth, announcing Monday the signings of six players to AHL deals.

The most intriguing of the group is undrafted left-shot forward Samuel Asselin, who led the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in goal-scoring last season (48-38—86 in 68 games with Halifax).

Asselin, listed at 5 feet, 10 inches and 185 pounds, was 20 and in his fifth season when he broke out. His previous high was a 17-39—56 year with Shawinigan in 2016-17. Picked up by Acadie-Bathurst for a playoff run in ’17-18, he helped lead the Titan to the Memorial Cup, tying for the tournament lead in goals (five in four games).