Salary arbitration date for Bruins, Danton Heinen set for Aug. 3

The 24-year-old winger, who last week elected to take the club to salary arbitration, has a hearing set for Aug. 3, according to the NHL Players Association. He is one of 40 restricted free agents with arbitration rights to put in before last Friday’s deadline.

The Bruins and Danton Heinen have three weeks from Saturday to work out a contract, or a mediator will decide his next deal.

Heinen, who made $925,000 last year at the end of his entry-level contract, is likely to earn between double and triple that this season. The fourth-round draft pick (116th overall) in 2014 produced a 11-23—34 line in 77 games last season, often riding right wing on the third line with trade deadline additions Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson (now with Buffalo).

Advertisement

The Bruins will have the option to pick between one or two years at the salary the mediator decides. The sides can continue negotiating throughout the process.

The Bruins can also walk away from the award, which would make Heinen an unrestricted free agent.

General manager Don Sweeney also continues to try to find common ground with restricted free agent defensemen Charlie McAvoy, 21, and Brandon Carlo, 22, both of whom are expected to earn significantly more than Heinen. McAvoy could push $7 million a season with his next contract, while Carlo could be in the $3-4 million range. Neither have arbitration rights.

The Bruins have until Dec. 1 to reach a deal with the McAvoy and Carlo or they must sit out the 2019-20 season.

The last big-ticket RFA the Bruins had to deal with was winger David Pastrnak, who held out until Sept. 14, 2017 before signing his second contract. Pastrnak, then 21, was coming off a 34-36—70 season and inked a six-year, $40 million pact. His $6.67 million annual cap hit was, and remains, the team’s fourth-highest, trailing David Krejci ($7.25 million), Tuukka Rask ($7 million), and Patrice Bergeron ($6.875 million).

Advertisement

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports.