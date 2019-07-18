Chris Kelly returns to Bruins as player development coordinator

Former Bruins forward Chris Kelly will rejoin the team as player development coordinator, general manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday.

Kelly, who recorded five goals and eight assists in 25 playoff games as a member of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship squad, spent last season as the development coach for the Ottawa Senators. Previously, the 38-year-old played 14 seasons in the NHL as a center and left wing. In six seasons with Boston (2010-16), Kelly appeared in 288 games, scoring 43 goals and assisting on 58.

The Toronto native was originally drafted by Ottawa in the 3rd round (94th overall) of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft and reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Senators in 2007.