Bruins sign Pavel Shen to three-year, entry-level contract

The 19-year-old was a standout in last year’s midseason World Junior Championship, scoring three goals in seven games. In 18 international games, he produced a 6-5—11 line.

The 212th overall choice in the 2018 draft, some 13 months ago, Shen will leave his native Russia after signing a three-year, entry-level deal with the Bruins. He is likely to land in Providence this fall. If Shen plays in the NHL, his cap hit will be $809,167.

Shen, who terminated his three-way contract in Russia to sign with the Bruins, spent last year between that country’s three highest leagues: the KHL (Salavat Yulaev Ufa), VHL (Toros Neftekamsk), and MHL (Tolpar Ufa). He registered four assists in 38 combined games.

Shen, a left shot, is listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 183 pounds and was the 32nd-ranked European skater in 2018 by NHL Central Scouting. He showed his playmaking and puck-possession abilities in the Bruins’ June development camp in Brighton.

He profiles as a center in Providence, with his time in the top six and power-play units partly determined by whether more heralded prospects Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic make the varsity.

Fan fest dates

The Bruins’ annual fan fest will hit every New England state from Aug. 16-25. Players and personnel, plus NESN personalities, will be on hand, and the team expects to outfit more than 5,000 kids ages 5 to 9 with hockey gear as part of its “Learn to Play” program.

The tour will stop in Portland, Maine (Aug. 16), Manchester, N.H. (Aug. 17), Burlington, Vt. (Aug. 18), Leominster (Aug. 22), Springfield (Aug. 23), Hartford (Aug. 24), and Providence (Aug. 25). For more information, visit BostonBruins.com/FanFest.

