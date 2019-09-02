Justin Williams to ‘step away’ from NHL

Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams is taking a break from the NHL to start this season. The 37-year-old forward said in a statement Monday he will ‘‘step away’’ from the sport. With the start of training camp looming later this month, Williams said this is ‘‘the first time in my life that I’ve felt unsure of my aspirations’’ about hockey and lacks his usual ‘‘mental and physical commitment.’’ Williams is an unrestricted free agent and three-time Stanley Cup champion whose two-year contract with Carolina expired after last season. He took over the team captaincy last year and led the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference final in their first playoff berth since 2009. General manager Don Waddell said the Hurricanes were prepared for the possibility of not having Williams.

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was in line for a $100,000 bonus after his team upset Missouri, 37-31, Saturday in Laramie. The Casper Star-Tribune reported Bohl’s contract calls for the award if the Cowboys beat a Power Five program in a regular-season game. Saturday’s victory was the first such victory for Bohl, who is in the third year of a seven-year contract . . . North Carolina State junior receiver C.J. Riley will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament during the Wolpack’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina, said coach Dave Doeren. Riley was injured while covering a punt late in the first quarter. He lunged to tackle returner Tyler Snead but missed and immediately grabbed his knee in pain. Riley, who caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season, was being counted upon to help replace Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers . . . Georgia redshirt freshman receiver Kearis Jackson will be out 3-4 weeks after suffering a broken hand in the season-opening 30-6 victory over Vanderbilt. Coach Kirby Smart said Jackson had ‘‘a couple of different breaks’’ in his hand and wrist area, but did not specify which hand was injured.

Basketball

Scola FIBA’s No. 2 scorer

Luis Scola climbed to the No. 2 spot on FIBA’s all-time World Cup scoring list after his 23 points helped Argentina hold off Nigeria, 94-81, in a Group B game at Wuhan, China, to clinch a berth in the second round. Scola, 39, whose five World Cup appearances are tied for the most by any player, also had 10 rebounds for Argentina (2-0). He now has 611 points in his World Cup career, passing Australia’s Andrew Gaze (594) and is now second only to Brazilian scoring great Oscar Schmidt (906) . . . .At Foshan, Serbia (2-0) shot a staggering 86 percent from inside the 3-point arc (36 for 42) and 75 percent overall to roll past the Philippines, 126-67, and advance to the second round of Group D behind Bogdan Bogdanovic (17 points) and Nikola Jokic (11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists) . . . The US, which opened Sunday with a win over the Czech Republic, took Monday off. The Americans expect to hold a shootaround in Shanghai on Tuesday before their second game of the tournament against Turkey later that night.

. . . Marco Belinelli had 17 points to lead five teammates in double figures in Italy’s 92-61 Group D victory over Angola in Foshan . . . At Beijing, Mateusz Ponitka scored 25 points and A.J. Slaughter added 22 as Poland (2-0) pulled out a wild 79-76 win in overtime over host China (1-1), rallying from a three-point deficit in the final 10 seconds after twice going to the foul line . . . At Guangzhou, Marc Gasol scored 19 points and Ricky Rubio had 17 as Spain (2-0) pulled away in the second half of a Group C matchup . . . At Wuhan, Vitaly Fridzon and Andrey Vorontsevich each had 13 points for Russia (2-0), which clinched a Group B second-round berth

Miscellany

Tigers minor leaguer dies

Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata died Monday, days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Erie, Pa., where the 27-year-old played for the Detroit’s Double-A affiliate. GoErie. com reported police found Numata found on the ground, bleeding from the head and unresponsive Friday morning in the northwestern Pennsylvania city . . . Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made his first return to SunTrust Park in Atlanta, five months after suffering a stroke. Cox, 78, returned to see both teams he managed, Atlanta and Toronto, open an interleague series. Fans cheered when Cox was shown on the stadium’s video board . . . Erik Jones held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to win the rain-delayed Southern 500 Sunday night at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Jones became the fourth JGR driver to qualify for NASCAR’s playoffs, joining Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. . . . US sprinter Christian Coleman will be eligible for this month’s world championships and next year’s Olympics after the US Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests on a technicality. Coleman, the reigning US 100-meter champion, will be a gold medal favorite at the Tokyo Olympics.