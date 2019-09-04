Bruins hold captains practice, still not over loss in Stanley Cup Final

“It happens all the time and I’m sure it’ll keep happening,” Krejci said. “The only way out of it is to have a good season and make a push for the playoffs.”

Maybe it was an article online, or a segment on TV, or even a certain song on the radio. It was hard to avoid thoughts of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final when he picked up a stick or a dumbbell. Though Krejci enjoyed the respite with his family, a cloud of memories made his summer hazy.

In a shortened summer, there was always something to remind David Krejci of how close the Bruins were.

Unofficially, that began Wednesday, when Krejci and several of his teammates returned to Brighton for an hour-long captains practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Those at TD Garden on June 12 still deal with the fallout in their own ways.

“I don’t think we’re over it. I don’t think I’m over it,” Sean Kuraly said, 12 weeks to the day the Blues left Boston with the Cup. “But you move on. You’ve got hockey to play. I think playing again will help. It’ll be something fun to do again and enjoy it. Try to win some games and feel good about that. Try and get right back there and realize that’s our goal. You kind of realize how much you want it after how close you get. You get a taste.”

Chris Wagner, who missed the Final with a broken forearm sustained in the previous round, had to grit his teeth and watch his team lose on home ice.

“It’s tough,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s tougher watching, but it’s tough. You just feel bad for everybody, but eventually you’ve got to get over it. You can’t change it now, you have to get ready for this year. Thankfully, that’s in a week or so.

“You’ve got to learn from it. Three periods away, so we obviously did a lot of things to get there. With a lot of the guys coming back, it’s still on the minds a bit. It’s probably going to light a fire, too.”

Like Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask, and Torey Krug, Krejci had to stomach a Stanley Cup Final loss to Chicago in 2013. He’s not over that one yet, and this one stings worse. He has put neither behind him.

“No,” Krejci said. “Not sure I ever will. But I’m excited to start the season again.”

Other notes from Wednesday’s session:

■ No sign of defensemen Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy, who remain without contracts. Training camp begins Sept. 12.

“I’d love to see them out there,” Kuraly said. “They’re great teammates, great players, great friends. I hope it’s done as soon as both sides can get an agreement.”

McAvoy reportedly attended the recent Darryl Belfry camp in Estero, Fla., along with Auston Matthews, Patrick Kane, Mathew Barzal, and women’s pros Hillary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and Brianna Decker.

■ Of 31 attendees at Warrior, Chara, David Backes, and Krejci were the most senior skaters. Other notables included Rask, Jaroslav Halak, Kuraly, Wagner, Joakim Nordstrom, Connor Clifton, and Steven Kampfer. Skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold led the session.

■ Newcomer Brett Ritchie also was there, wearing a Dallas Stars helmet. The Bruins’ other July 1 addition, Par Lindholm, was not seen.

■ Several rookies, including Anders Bjork, Karson Kuhlman, Trent Frederic, Zach Senyshyn, and Urho Vaakanainen, were skating, as well. Prospects are slated to skate Thursday at Warrior, before departing for this weekend’s rookie tournament in Buffalo, against the Devils, Penguins, and Sabres.

■ Ex-Bruin Adam McQuaid, popular among his former teammates, donned Columbus gear for the practice. The 32-year-old defenseman remains an unrestricted free agent.

■ Wagner said he’s fully healthy. “I had a hat trick in the scrimmage, so you tell me,” he said.

■ One of the top golfers on the Bruins, Wagner reported logging 20-plus rounds after his arm healed. He arrived for a chat with reporters wearing a hat from the Masters, a gift from pal Kyle Palmieri.

“Devils didn’t make the playoffs,” Wagner quipped, “so he got to go to the Masters.”

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports