After election to US Hockey Hall of Fame, Tim Thomas finally speaks

In his first public comments since leaving hockey in 2014, former Bruins star Tim Thomas said he has no plans to become involved with the NHL game.

“I just don’t see it,” said the netminder, speaking on a conference call with other members of the US Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2019, which was announced Wednesday. “I don’t know, but I would highly doubt it.”

The five-person class, which includes NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, former Boston College star and 16-year NHL veteran Brian Gionta, Washington, D.C. youth coach Neal Henderson, and women’s standout Krissy Wendell, will be honored in a Dec. 12 ceremony in Washington, D.C.