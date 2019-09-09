He was referring to a groin injury that has nagged him “for a few years now,” and worsened during last season’s maximum-length playoff run.

“I feel better,” he said Monday at the International Golf Club, site of the team’s annual charity tournament. “It’s still lingering a little bit. It’s been there most of the summer.”

BOLTON — Patrice Bergeron believes he’ll be in the lineup for the Bruins’ first game of the season (Oct. 3 in Dallas), but he may not be full-go when they hit the ice Friday in Brighton.

Bergeron received a platelet-rich plasma shot in July, which knocked his rehab and training off-schedule by two weeks. He was already behind, given that the Bruins played in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 12.

“I’m slowly ramping it up on the ice,” Bergeron said. “We’re trying to shoot more for October rather than this Thursday. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at right now.”

The 34-year-old pivot has played through significant damage at times in his career, including torn rib cartilage, a broken rib, a separated shoulder, and a punctured lung in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final. More recently, he missed a month last season with a rib/sternoclavicular injury.

Bergeron, who had sports hernia surgery in the 2017 offseason, doesn’t believe he’ll need surgery to address this groin ailment.

“It’s been there for a long time,” he said. “With the PRP shot, it’s something we hope, and it’s one of those things that takes time to work and have its effect. It’s getting better, but it’s still there a little bit.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling positive I’ll be ready for the start of the season. So that’s not even an issue.”

After a short summer, Black and Gold veterans like Bergeron weren’t planning to ramp it up until late September, anyway.

With a long list of returning players, coach Bruce Cassidy’s immediate focus is on his younger charges. The Bruins will play six preseason games rather than the customary eight, so Cassidy’s chances to evaluate newcomers will be fewer.

Lineups have not been set, but they will likely take a mostly youthful group — players fresh off the Buffalo rookie tournament — to their first three preseason contests (Sept. 16 at New Jersey, Sept. 19 at Philadelphia, Sept. 21 at Chicago). The last week of September, with home dates against the Flyers (Sept. 23), Devils (Sept. 25) and Blackhawks (Sept. 28), is when fans are more likely to get a look at Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, and the like.

“I don’t think any of our veteran guys like to move that slow,” Cassidy said. “I think they want to get after it, but common sense has to take over there. That conversation, I think, will be realistic.

“Zee’s going to want to get out there as quickly as he can, Bergy’s not going to want to miss time, etc., etc. I suspect because they’ve been through it, they’ll have a good read on it.”

