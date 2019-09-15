McAvoy, whose entry-level contract expired in the spring, will be on a contract similar to that signed last weekend by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski – three years/$15 million.

Charlie McAvoy, absent from the first three days of Bruins training camp, has agreed to a contract extension, and was scheduled to arrive for a press conference at Warrior Ice Arena Sunday afternoon, the team announced.

The sweetener in the deal for Werenski, who also was a restricted free agent, is that he will earn $7 million in the third year of the deal, following payouts of $4 million each of these next two seasons. After earning $7 million in 2021-’22, Werenski will hit the RFA market again, but with that $7 million figure providing him with a robust starting price to negotiate his next deal– one likely that will have the Blue Jackets aiming and willing to buy into the pricier years of his potential unrestricted free agency years.

McAvoy would be similarly positioned as a RFA in the offseason of ’21-’22. The former Boston University standout in the spring of 2017, just as the NHL playoffs approached, agreed to a three-year pact that paid a total of some $3.8 million. On average, he will have better than trebled his pay rate.

Brandon Carlo, another of the team’s standout RFA blueliners, has yet to agree to terms. His game is not as robust as McAvoy’s, but he likely will earn more in a range of $3 million to $3.5 million.

The Bruins open their exhibition season in Newark against the Devils on Monday night. Coach Bruce Cassidy likely would be reluctant to use either Carlo or McAvoy this soon for game duty.

