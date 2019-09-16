Cassidy acknowledges that even if he didn’t have an immediate need to watch his netminders in this camp, he’d still have a 4-x-6 blind spot at each end of the ice.

Of the newcomers among 32 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goalies split into two groups this month, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has been trying to determine which young defensemen — Urho Vaakanainen , Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon , in particular — might be able to spell his injured veterans once the games become consequential in October.

NEWARK — No matter how sharp his eye, no coach can watch every player in training camp.

“The details of the game,” he said, elude him when it comes to goaltenders. His eyes go glassy when Bob Essensa, the Bruins longtime goalie guru, peppers him with terminology like “VH” and “Reverse VH” (the methods netminders use to cover their posts when the puck is near the circles).

“Bob starts talking and it’s like, yadda yadda yadda, I don’t understand,” said Cassidy, once an offensive-minded defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks (18th overall pick, 1983 draft).

While he needs a bit of translation for the technical aspects, Cassidy is an NHL coach. He needs no help noticing which goalie prospects can handle the heat. It is obvious when shots whiz by the gloves and through the five-holes of those not ready for prime time.

Cassidy’s limited viewings of Kyle Keyser confirm what organizational voices tell him: the 20-year-old has a chance to one day own the Boston net.

Keyser was fired up for his first appearance in a Spoked-B, which came Monday night in New Jersey. He looked at a Devils lineup loaded for a preseason game — No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes, his ex-Team USA teammate; star blue liner P.K. Subban; and Russian scorer Nikita Gusev among the headliners — and smiled.

“Yeah. Good,” he said before the game. “Better for me. More competition. I love it. I don’t shy away from anything. It’s never been my M.O. It never will be.”

Keyser made 17 saves on 17 shots Monday, ceding the net to Dan Vladar after 31 minutes in the Bruins’ preseason opener at the Prudential Center. He stuffed a Miles Wood shorthanded breakaway and used his quick pads and reactions to keep a messy crease free of pucks.

Keyser had one previous pro start to his credit, allowing four goals on 29 shots in a first-round loss to eventual Calder Cup champion Charlotte last April. He dressed for a varsity preseason game last year against the Capitals, but did not play.

“Very athletic,” Cassidy said of Keyser pregame. “I noticed it in Buffalo [at the recent rookie tournament]. Gets across the ice. Competitive, almost to a fault. Sometimes he takes himself out of position where he doesn’t need to be that athletic.

“He’s vocal out there, you can hear him on the ice, which is good. It means he’s engaged in the game. He practices hard. He’s a worker. I think he has good hands. There’s something there.”

In his first pro season, Keyser will split the Providence net with 22-year-old Vladar, who has 43 AHL appearances under his belt (including 31 last year) and offseason addition Maxime Lagace, who is 26 and appeared in 17 games in relief for Vegas the last two seasons.

Keyser doesn’t have the pedigree of Vladar, a third-rounder (75th overall) in 2015. He certainly hasn’t followed the path of Tuukka Rask, who was considered one of the world’s top goalie prospects when Toronto took him 21st overall in 2005. He’s more in the Jaroslav Halak mold, though the veteran was drafted (ninth round, 271st overall, 2003). Keyser, passed over by every NHL team in multiple drafts, scored an invite to Black and Gold rookie camp in 2017, in part because of his fine season backstopping the OHL Oshawa team captained by Bruins first-rounder Jack Studnicka. He left that camp with a pro contract.

He has tracked upward in all four junior seasons, improving his save percentage from .880 as a rookie for OHL Flint to .915 last year with Oshawa, and lowered his goals-against average from 4.37 to 2.75 in the same four-year span. He proved he could handle a 47-game junior workload, and saw two games with Team USA at last year’s World Juniors, posting a 2.95 GAA and .872 save percentage.

“He does look good,” Cassidy said. “And he’s played well in the time he’s played. Hopefully he goes down to Providence and he can compete and get his share of starts, if that’s the case.”

Keyser understands the Bruins’ situation. Halak, 34, could vacate the backup slot next summer as a free agent. Rask, 32, is a free agent in 2021.

How Keyser, Vladar, Legace and 20-year-old Maine starter Jeremy Swayman (111th overall, 2017) perform in the meantime will determine the franchise’s plans.

“I’m not trying to think about the future,” Keyser said. “Obviously you always have those thoughts in your mind, but you don’t want to let that carry what you’re thinking about. I have a task at hand tonight, and that’s really all I’m concerned about right now.”

Opening loss

The Devils dropped the Bruins, 4-3 in overtime, in the preseason opener for both teams.

After Studnicka tied it with 49 seconds left in regulation, Hughes tapped a Gusev feed past Vladar at 0:41 of the extra period.

Boston took a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the second when Swedish prospect Oskar Steen zipped a nifty snap shot past Cory Schneider, slipping through the neutral zone and surprising the Marblehead-bred keeper far side from the top of the circle.

Vladar relieved Keyser while the Bruins were shorthanded, and gave up the tying goal on the third shot he faced. Hughes beat him with a roof shot from the right circle at 12:05 of the second.

The Devils took a 2-1 lead on a Jesper Bratt tip 29 seconds into the third, but could not hold the lead. Chris Wagner, wearing an “A” along with Steven Kampfer and Paul Carey, tied it at 2:39 off a feed from Anton Blidh.

The Bruins surrendered the lead with 6:59 left, Vladar unable to stop a power-play one-timer from the lower left circle by pinching defenseman Connor Carrick.

Bergeron at camp

Patrice Bergeron (groin) made his camp debut, wearing a no-contact jersey. “We’ll go as Bergy goes, as he says he goes,” Cassidy said. “If he feels good and he wants to wear a white jersey on Wednesday, he does. If he wants to wear a maroon one, that’s fine. I’m not worried about him. He’ll go at his own pace.” . . . The Bruins dressed a light lineup, with defenseman Alex Petrovic (263 NHL games) and Wagner (250) the most experienced. Cassidy said most, if not all, of his mainstays will stay home for the remaining two preseason road games (at Philadelphia Thursday, at Chicago Sunday) . . . Halak will start against the Flyers. Lagace will take the net against the Blackhawks . . . Zboril took a pair of penalties, one that mirrored an embellishment call on Wood.

