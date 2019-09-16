NEWARK — The Devils dropped the Bruins, 4-3 in overtime, in the preseason opener for both teams.
After Jack Studnicka tied it with 49 seconds left in regulation, Jack Hughes tapped a Nikita Gusev feed past Dan Vladar at 0:41 of the extra period.
Boston took a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the second when Swedish prospect Oskar Steen zipped a nifty snap shot past Cory Schneider, slipping through the neutral zone and surprising the Marblehead-bred keeper far side from the top of the circle.
Vladar relieved Kyle Keyser while the Bruins were shorthanded, and gave up the tying goal on the third shot he faced. Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in June, beat him with a roof shot from the right circle at 12:05 of the second.
The Devils took a 2-1 lead on a Jesper Bratt tip 29 seconds into the third, but could not hold the lead. Chris Wagner, wearing an “A” along with Steven Kampfer and Paul Carey, tied it at 2:39 off a feed from Anton Blidh.
The Bruins surrendered the lead with 6:59 left, Vladar unable to stop a power-play one-timer from the lower left circle by pinching defenseman Connor Carrick.
