NEWARK — The Devils dropped the Bruins, 4-3 in overtime, in the preseason opener for both teams.

After Jack Studnicka tied it with 49 seconds left in regulation, Jack Hughes tapped a Nikita Gusev feed past Dan Vladar at 0:41 of the extra period.

Boston took a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the second when Swedish prospect Oskar Steen zipped a nifty snap shot past Cory Schneider, slipping through the neutral zone and surprising the Marblehead-bred keeper far side from the top of the circle.