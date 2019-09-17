Brandon Carlo followed Charlie McAvoy to the pay window on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year contract and leaving the Bruins with a complete training camp roster only one game into the preseason.

Carlo, about to enter his fourth NHL season, will earn an average of $2.85 million through the 2020-21 season. His deal was announced some 48 hours after McAvoy hitched on for another three seasons with the Black and Gold, for a payout of $4.9 million.

Carlo’s deal leaves the the Bruins approximately $350,000 under the $81.5m salary cap for the upcoming season.