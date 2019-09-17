“I felt like I had a good season and it was time to move on and do something new,” Steen said. “It was a good challenge for me as a player and a person to move away from my hometown, the comfy spot at home.”

Not that it’s a bad place to be. The picturesque city of about 60,000, located in the central Swedish lowland on the north shore of Europe’s largest freshwater lake (Vänern), was where Steen was raised. It was also where he developed as a junior hockey player, and, despite being the youngest regular on the team last year (20), became the top-scoring forward for Färjestad, the pro club based there.

NEWARK — It was about time for Oskar Steen to get out of Karlstad.

Steen’s horizons broadened, he played his first NHL preseason game Monday and scored the game’s opening goal by zipping a dart past New Jersey’s Cory Schneider. A sixth-round pick (165th overall) in 2016, he is an intriguing prospect given his low profile, recent rise, his versatility, and his high-caliber velocity.

“His shot I’ve noticed,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Smart player. He’s quick. I don’t know [about] fast, but he’s certainly quick enough to get around. He’s played at a high level. He’s played in the World Junior, he’s played in the top level in Sweden, he’s played against good players. Hopefully he’s not — I don’t want to use the word ‘rattled’ — but not intimidated by NHL competition.”

He was not Monday. To score his goal in Boston’s 4-3 overtime loss, Steen rushed through the neutral zone, eluded the stickwork of a backchecking Jack Hughes, and before Andy Greene could close on him, snapped it far side from the top of the right circle.

“That’s very big for my confidence,” he said. “It’s hard to play on the small rinks for the first time. I think it went better as the game went on. I think I’ll maybe do a better game next time.”

Oskar Steen defends against New Jersey’s Jack Hughes in the first period of Monday’s game. Noah K. Murray/AP/FR171374 AP via AP

He later drew a tripping call, outworking Devils winger Jesper Bratt, a fellow Swede.

Bratt, also 21 and about the same size (5 feet 10 inches, 175 pounds) as Steen (5-9, 188), was taken three picks earlier in the 2016 draft. He made the Devils’ roster out of 2017 camp and has been a full-timer since.

Steen, a choice recommended by Bruins scout and ex-winger P.J. Axelsson, could have a longer road than Bratt. European players often need time to adjust to 85-foot-wide North American rinks, which are 15 feet thinner and present less time to think and react. Despite Steen’s small size, he is a natural center, and the Bruins are well stocked down the middle. He may be best served with a year as a top-six center in Providence.

That is, unless he continues to play his feisty, alert game this preseason, and keeps giving the brass reason to consider him as a right wing for second-line fixture David Krejci or with Charlie Coyle on the third line

The Bruins have supply in this area — Karson Kuhlman was solid as a rookie last spring, Brett Ritchie signed a one-year deal, and David Backes, though declining, brings experience — but Steen is making a push.

“He might be a guy who fits in the top six when he hits his peak, because he’s really got an NHL shot and release,” Cassidy said. “Or, complement guys down on the bottom [lines], at least start there, a bit like Kuhly [Kuhlman] did — here he is, up playing on the second line.

“I don’t want to pigeon-hole a guy, but I think he’s a new-age third-line guy that can score, but still play 200 feet, who’s not that big, heavy guy.”

After Steen was drafted, he spent two years as a lower-line player for Färjestad. Entering last season, a rash of injuries hit and he had a chance to center 25-year-old power forward Gustav Rydahl and 28-year-old playmaker Marcus Nilsson. Steen produced a 17-20—37 line in 46 games, finishing 10th in scoring in a league in which defense and intelligent play are hallmarks. Färjestad finished first in the regular season.

“I had good teammates around me,” Steen said. “That was the key to success.”

Steen wasn’t the only player who moved up: speedy veteran winger Joakim Nygård earned an NHL deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Steen, who signed his entry-level deal in May, has seen enough of Karlstad for a while.

“I have always been dreaming about playing in the NHL, but when you looked at the games back home in Sweden, you dreamed about playing in the big league in Sweden,” he said. “Now I will make my dream again, and play for the Bruins.”

