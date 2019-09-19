PHILADELPHIA — The Bruins defeated an “A” squad of Flyers, 3-1, Thursday night to bring their preseason record to 1-0-1.
Peter Cehlarik scored the go-ahead goal from Brendan Gaunce at 4:16 of the second. It’s varsity or bust for Cehlarik, who has 10 points in 37 games since debuting with Boston in 2016. Because of NHL rules, the 24-year-old would have to clear waivers if shipped to Providence.
It was a busy night for Connor Clifton, who took two penalties and scored the 3-1 goal on a breakaway out of the penalty box.
“I knew I was going backhand,” Clifton said. “I don’t know what to do on breakaways.”
In his first preseason start, Jaroslav Halak (16 saves) made the save of the game. On a first-period power-play, a shot clanked off the right post and across the crease to Philadelphia prospect Morgan Frost, who would have had a left-side tap-in if not for Halak’s spinning backhand stab. Frost skated away in disbelief.
Halak’s only goal allowed came from defenseman Matt Niskanen, who tied the game at 1 midway through the first with a far-side bullet through traffic. Maxime Lagace relieved Halak to begin the third and stopped all 10 shots he faced.
