PHILADELPHIA — The Bruins defeated an “A” squad of Flyers, 3-1, Thursday night to bring their preseason record to 1-0-1.

Peter Cehlarik scored the go-ahead goal from Brendan Gaunce at 4:16 of the second. It’s varsity or bust for Cehlarik, who has 10 points in 37 games since debuting with Boston in 2016. Because of NHL rules, the 24-year-old would have to clear waivers if shipped to Providence.

It was a busy night for Connor Clifton, who took two penalties and scored the 3-1 goal on a breakaway out of the penalty box.