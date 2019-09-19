Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot agreed on Thursday to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. The agreement enabled the rebuilding Senators, coming off a last-place finish, to lock up another member of their young core after center Colin White signed a six-year extension last month. The 22-year-old Chabot had 14 goals and 55 points in his first full NHL season in 2018-19. He was drafted 18th overall in 2015. General manager Pierre Dorion called Chabot an ‘‘exceptional talent and an outstanding teammate.’’ In the past couple of seasons, Ottawa traded Erik Karlsson , Mark Stone and Matt Duchene after failing to settle on contract terms . . . Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour will miss the remainder of training camp because of a hand injury and it’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for the start of the season in two weeks. It’s also unclear when Montour, a fourth-year NHL player who was projected to play a top-four role on Buffalo’s blue line, was hurt after he logged more than 17 minutes in a 4-1 preseason loss at Columbus on Tuesday . . . The New Jersey Devils promoted team president Hugh Weber and replaced him with Jake Reynolds, who will oversee all business, revenue, strategy and operations for the NHL team after serving as chief revenue officer for the parent company, Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment.

Rory McIlroy made six bogeys and a double bogey in his last 11 holes to shoot 4-over 76 at the BMW PGA Championship, leaving the world No. 2 already 11 strokes off the first-round lead held by Matt Wallace. McIlroy’s round fell apart after his birdie at No. 5 that followed an eagle at No. 4, as he shot 42 in his back nine in glorious conditions at Wentworth in Virginia Water, England, headquarters of the European Tour . . . Tom Hoge, a runner-up last week at the Greenbrier, began the new PGA Tour season with his career-best finish and kept right on going with an 8-under 64 for an early one-shot lead over Robert Streb in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss., before thunderstorms suspended afternoon play.

Colleges

Rutgers’ Stringer returns to bench

C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers’ Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach, is back with a new outlook on life after having to step away at the end of last season because of exhaustion. The 71-year-old Stringer was told by doctors last February she needed time to rest and missed the end of the Scarlet Knights’ season. “Glad that I was given an opportunity to take the break that I needed and relax and come back,’’ said Stringer, who returned to campus in June and eased her way back with some recruiting over the summer . . . Dan Guerrero, 67, announced he will retire as UCLA’s athletic director next July, ending a 17-year tenure that is the second-longest among current ADs in the Power Five . . . Mike Sherels, a former University of Minnesota football assistant, reached a $1 million settlement with the University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview involving surgical treatment for gastrointestinal medical issues that left him in a coma in 2016.

Soccer

Minn. United defender draws PED ban

Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman was suspended 10 games for violating the MLS substance abuse policy. The league announced Kallman, who will also be fined 20 percent of his salary, tested positive for an identified performance-enhancing substance . . . Dutch police identified a man killed in an overnight shooting in The Hague, Netherlands, as former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, a 32-year-old Dutchman . . . Peter Beardsley, a former England and Newcastle forward who left his role as coach of the Newcastle Under-23 squad, was suspended by the Football Association from all soccer-related activity for eight months after being found guilty of making racist comments toward young players . . . Barcelona said it will become the first sports team in the world to surpass 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in revenue this season. The Spanish club made the announcement while presenting revenue of 990 million euros ($1.09 billion) for last season, also a record and 8 percent increase from the previous year.

Miscellany

Pistons sign veteran F Johnson

The Detroit Pistons signed 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson, a 17-year NBA veteran who did not play in the league last season but was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league . . . USA Basketball kept its No. 1 spot in the FIBA world men’s rankings, even after a disappointing seventh-place showing in the World Cup that ended earlier this week in China. The US, which held the No. 1 ranking for the ninth consecutive year after winning the 2010 world championship, is expected to garner the top ranking in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics . . . US sailing and Australian Malcom Page, chief of US Olympic sailing, “have agreed to part ways” with less than a year before the Tokyo Games. The move came after the US failed to produce a podium finish in two major regattas at the venue for the 2020 Games . . . Yankees reliever Dellin Betances was told by his physicians surgery was not recommended for the partially torn Achilles tendon in his left foot that ended his season after eight pitches . . . Formula One drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were retained by the US-based Haas team for the 2020 season . . . Third-seeded Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, was upset by Camila Giorgi after managing to win just three games against the unseeded Italian in a 6-0, 6-3 setback in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan . . . Online retail giant Amazon revealed plans Wednesday for the Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions and NBA’s Detroit Pistons, to become a distribution center in a $250 million project that could bring 1,500 jobs.