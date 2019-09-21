Coyle, the powerful, agile favorite son of Weymouth, Mass., entering the last year of a five-year contract that pays him $3.2 million, looks like he’s about to have a productive season. Though he broke out in the playoffs after the trade deadline move to Boston (9-7—16 in 24 games), he ended the regular season with 12 goals and 22 assists in 81 games, numbers well off his career highs of 21 goals (2015-16) and 56 points (2016-17) in Minnesota.

Coyle is slotted in as the Bruins’ third-line center. He would only move to the wing if one of the less-experienced centers on the roster — Par Lindholm , Trent Frederic , Jack Studnicka , Oskar Steen — proves capable enough to reshuffle the deck. It does not appear likely.

CHICAGO — Charlie Coyle practiced Saturday as David Krejci’s right wing, a combination coach Bruce Cassidy has wanted to see. But it didn’t make him change his plans.

“Charlie looks real good right now,” Cassidy said before Saturday night’s game against the Blackhawks at the United Center, joking that Coyle would have no difficulty carrying a pair of over-the-hill sportswriters on his wings, if it came to that. “He seems dialed in. He’s strong on the puck. He’s got his game in order right now.”

It’s early, but Coyle has looked like the same player who teamed with Sean Kuraly to give Boston a pair of bottom-six centers who gave opponents rubber legs, as Krejci and Patrice Bergeron rested theirs.

“Take Toronto,” Cassidy said. “We played them right away. All of sudden [John] Tavares and [Auston] Matthews are chasing around Coyle and Kuraly, whoever it is, pick your centerman. They’re obviously less dangerous. They’re burning energy in their own end as opposed to through the neutral zone and in our end. I think that’s one of the biggest reasons we were successful.”

After looking for the missing piece for most of the season — Frederic, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, and Colby Cave were among the recent holders of Coyle’s job — they finally found it when they dealt Ryan Donato (now auditioning as a center himself in Minnesota) and a conditional pick that became a fourth-rounder on Feb. 20. Cassidy, however, does not consider Coyle a finished product.

Cassidy would like more of what he saw Thursday at Philadelphia, when Coyle made a defender weary by controlling the puck, then gave linemate Danton Heinen a rebound goal after shooting low off goalie Brian Elliott’s pads. Coyle has been criticized for not firing enough, and that has merit. At 5-on-5, he averaged 1.9 shots per game last season, and scored 10 times. Whether it’s a shot or pass, Cassidy wants the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Coyle to do his strongman thing, turn toward goal and put more stress on the defense.

“I don’t convince him to shoot,” Cassidy said. “I convince him to attack. He’s pretty good at shaking a check . . . I don’t think he realizes how quickly he can lose a guy.

“In a second, he can separate. Once you make that first separation . . . all of a sudden you’re inside the rings and things happen.”

1-2 punch

The financial volleying between general manager Don Sweeney and his prized restricted free agents, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, shrank to a speck in the rearview mirror Saturday night. Both slotted into the lineup for the first time this preseason, Cassidy pleased to write their names as right-shot defensemen Nos. 1 and 2.

“It really doesn’t take long to get back into it,” McAvoy said before the game. “It’s been fun. I’ve had a fun time this week. Excited to get out on the road and play with the guys.”

Like Carlo, McAvoy inked a second contract that leaves him with the ability to sign at least one more short-term deal before hitting unrestricted free agency.

The Bruins will have McAvoy on the books at a salary cap hit of $4.9 million the next three seasons, though his $7.3 million salary in the final year will likely be the starting point for extension talks, before he again hits the market as an RFA in 2022.

The defensively sound Carlo, his game less offensively stout than McAvoy, hooked on for two years and a $2.85 million hit. He will be an RFA in 2021, with a $3.5 million tag.

Grzelcyk debuts

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, dogged by an offseason injury, made his preseason debut . . . Winger Zach Senyshyn and defesemen Axel Andersson, both rookies who suffered lower-body injuries in Monday’s game at New Jersey, returned to practice. Senyshyn was in a red (no contact) jersey . . . Former Bruins Tommy Cross (Panthers) and Matt Beleskey (Rangers) cleared waivers. The Bruins are in their final year carrying $1.9 million of Beleskey’s cap hit, which was retained in the February 2018 deal for Rick Nash.

