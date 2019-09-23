The Bruins were hoping to snap a three-game home losing streak – their only Garden victory in the Final was in Game 1 on May 27 — but the major concern was preparing for the regular season, which starts at Dallas on Oct. 3.

Things ended abruptly last season for the Bruins when they lost at home, 4-1, to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final on a warm Wednesday night, June 12. The Bruins returned to TD Garden 103 days later, this time making their preseason home debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

The game was expected to provide an audition for Brett Ritchie on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

“We’ve been practicing a couple weeks now, he knows what he’s got to do, I know what I’ve got to do,” Krejci said of Ritchie. “We talked, and we know what to expect of each other. Other than that, he has to go out and show he can play. I like what I see in practices. He’s a big guy, a strong guy, he’s really good with the stick, too. I’m excited to see what we can do together.”

Ritchie, a free agent signing, played 53 games (plus one playoff contest) for the Stars last season.

“We’ve seen he’s been able to make some plays in practice and leading up to training camp, so we’ll see if he can add to that,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He gets to the net. No matter what line he plays on he’s a big body, he’s got decent hands, in tight, the goals he scored last year were generally all in that area. Be physical on the forecheck when he can be, be first in with the stick, whatever the situation dictates. Hope he gets a few chances to finish.”

The Bruins have regularly attempted to find complements for Krejci.

“We talk a lot about this situation the last couple years,” Krejci said during Monday morning’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Brookline. “It’s nothing new to me. I know every single player on this team, and I know they all can play. I have to adjust to what kind of player is on that line at that moment.”

Karson Kuhlman also is expected to get a shot with the Krejci line.

“He understands the situation, the game we want to play as a team and as a line,” Krejci said of Kuhlman. “He bought in last year. Every time he got in the lineup he brought lots of energy, but at the same time, he’s got very good offensive skills.”

. . .

Goalie Tuukka Rask was set to make his preseason debut and will also play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Jaroslav Halak is set for Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils, and will be the backup Saturday.

Cassidy said, “[Rask] will determine how much he needs on Saturday. It could be one, two, a half, or three [periods].”

Patrice Bergeron (groin) likely will make his debut on Saturday. Bergeron centered a line with Par Lindholm and Peter Cehlarik in practice.