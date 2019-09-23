. . . The New York Islanders broke ground on a $1.3 billion arena at Belmont Park. The 19,000-seat arena, which is expected to be completed for the 2021-22 season, will include shops, restaurants and a hotel. The Islanders will stage their home games this season at the Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed free agent forward Brayden Point to a three-year, $20.25 million contract on Monday, ending a protracted negotiation that forced the budding 23-year-old star to miss most of training camp. Point will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. Point, who scored 92 points last season for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Lightning, was the last item on the offseason checklist of general manager Julien BriseBois , who kept Tampa Bay’s skilled core together under the $81.5 million cap.

Baseball

Royals’ Yost to hang ’em up

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost, 65, announced he will retire at the end of the season, ending a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and that dramatic 2015 World Series title.

Soccer

FIFA salutes Rapinoe, Ellis

FIFA recognized Megan Rapinoe as the women’s player of the year in a lavish ceremony in Milan after leading the US to the women’s World Cup title in July, as was her coach, Jill Ellis who won the women’s coach award. Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament’s top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player. Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA men’s player of the year award moving the Barcelona and Argentina forward one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also among the three finalists. Jürgen Klopp was named coach of the year after leading Liverpool to the Champions League title.

Colleges

Ex-Ole Miss QB dead at 32

Jevan Snead, who transferred from Texas to Mississippi where he ranked among the most prolific passers in Ole Miss history after throwing for 5,394 yards and 46 touchdowns, was found dead in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night by officers responding to a call about a deceased person near downtown. He was 32. . . . Brown junior quarterback EJ Perry of Andover and Trinity sophomore receiver DeVante Reid were the Week 3 recipients of the Gold Helmet Awards from the New England Football Writers. Perry accounted for 410 yards in total offense and five touchdowns, punctuated by a school-record 94-yard run, in a 35-30 season-opening win over Bryant. Reid had six catches for a school-record 246 yards and four TDs in a 61-7 win over Bowdoin . . . Dallas Police said former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett, who ranked as the school’s leading scorer with 2,256 career points from 2001-04, was shot to death near his home in Dallas. He was 37.

. . . Florida State coach Willie Taggart said starting linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey was out for the season with a leg injury suffered in the second half of Saturday’s 35-24 win over Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla . . . Maryland running back Jake Funk tore his left ACL against Temple and will be out for the remainder of the 2019 season, said Terrapins coach Michael Locksley. Funk, who also is a key contributor on special teams, tore the same ACL late last season.

Miscellany

TD Garden to host Laver Cup

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said TD Garden will host the top men’s tennis players next Sept. 25-27 in the Laver Cup, a hardcourt tournament founded in honor of 81-year-old tennis legend Rod Laver and played two weeks after the US Open. It will pit a European team, headlined by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, against Team World . . . US Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin will be inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 along with once-shunned track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos in an induction ceremony on Nov. 1 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The rest of the class will include: Candace Cable, Erin Popovich, Chris Waddell (Paralympics), Lisa Leslie (basketball), Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball), Apolo Anton Ohno (short track speedskating), Dara Torres (swimming), the 1998 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team), Ron O’Brien (diving) and Tim Nugent (special contributor).

. . . If Russian Olympic officials can’t sufficiently explain discrepancies in doping data from its Moscow anti-doping laboratory reviewed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the country again could be facing drastic disciplinary measures, possibly endangering Russia’s participation in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.