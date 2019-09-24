The question, possibly to be answered in the next day or two, is where will Lauko take his next steps? A varsity spot has not been ruled out, but it’s highly likely he’ll be shipped to AHL Providence to experience his first pro season or returned to Quebec (Rouyn-Noranda) for a second year of junior and the opportunity to bolster his goal scorer’s ego.

“I like what I’ve seen out of him,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy , poised to make wholesale roster trims Thursday, one week prior to the season opener in Dallas. “He reminds me a little of [ Brad Marchand ] when he was younger — on the puck all the time, second effort, irritating, good speed and shot. He’s just got to learn to harness all that.”

Jakub Lauko is inching toward Causeway Street. His speed and shot are obvious credentials, and the 19-year-old Czech left winger has that touch of offensive bravado that can turn a teenager’s dreams into NHL reality.

From his standpoint, Lauko isn’t shy about stating his preference.

“If I am not going to make this team,” Lauko said Tuesday, “then I want to play for [Providence] this year. Like, for me personally, junior is not an option. I see myself in Providence.”

Not surprisingly, Lauko felt the same last September, only three months after the Bruins made him the No. 77 pick in the draft. He reluctantly accepted being assigned to Rouyn-Noranda, where he collected 41 points in 44 games, and then chipped in another 13 points to help lead the Huskies to the Memorial Cup championship.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who ultimately decides how all the parts fit, could choose to put Lauko back in juniors. His reluctance to assign Lauko last year to Providence was based on a concern that an 18-year-old could get chewed up in the AHL, a league with older, bigger bodies, some of whom are looking to hammer on younger, weaker opponents as their ticket to the big league.

A year later, Cassidy, while noting he is not the one to make such decisions, expressed similar concerns.

“If you ask me if he could play in the American Hockey League,” mused Cassidy, “I would say he could. You have to be careful with kids that age; they need a mental toughness and have to be strong.

“I think he skates well enough that he could avoid some of the physical play. And he seems strong enough on his skates where I think he’d be OK at that level.”

As a note of caution, Cassidy brought up the fact that the AHL often schedules clubs to play three games in three nights during weekends. If Lauko is assigned to Providence, coach Jay Leach would have to monitor those three-in-threes closely.

Lauko caught eyes in Monday’s 4-3 overtime exhibition win over the Flyers at the Garden. He raced down the left side with a David Backes feed, eluded a defenseman with a pass to himself that he banked off the near wall, then fired a flat-angle wrister by a surprised goalie Brian Elliott for a 1-0 lead.

“It was like a little bit of dessert,” said a smiling Lauko, somewhat downplaying the dazzling strike. “I am happy I scored, but it’s not everything.”

Krejci update

As expected, veteran center David Krejci, injured on only his second shift of the preseason Monday night, did not participate in either of the two on-ice sessions Tuesday.

“He’ll be evaluated tomorrow,” said Cassidy. “Again, we don’t think right now it is anything serious, but we are going to take our time with it — to make sure he is ready to go next week.”

Krejci, who has missed only 19 regular-season games the last three years, tumbled to the ice a bit awkwardly while trying to gain position in front of Elliott. The 33-year-old made his way off the ice under his own power but was not seen for the rest of the night.

In Tuesday’s workout, No. 3 center Charlie Coyle moved up a peg and centered Danton Heinen and Brett Ritchie — a trio that could remain intact if Krejci’s injury (a knee or an ankle) keeps him sidelined.

“I’ve done that for seven years now,” said Coyle, noting how often he has been shuffled in the order, be it with the Wild or Bruins. “I’m pretty used to being able to adjust quickly.

“Not much thought really goes into it; get your mind right with how your new linemates play. For the most part, I just play my game, try to be that force down the middle no matter what line I’m on.”

Vladar to AHL

The lone roster move Tuesday had goalie Dan Vladar headed back to Providence, where he’ll likely be joined soon by Max Lagace and Kyle Keyser. One of the three looks destined to be assigned to the ECHL Atlanta Gladiators. “Which I think is more beneficial than being a third goalie in practice,” said Cassidy. “At least you are playing.” . . . Cameron Hughes was back at practice, his first steps since getting a few teeth knocked out in a rookie game vs. the Devils. A New Jersey player was upended along the boards, one of his skate blades smashing into Hughes’s mouth. “A couple of tough days, a lot of dental work,” said Hughes, who still has a few more trips to the dentist scheduled. “Obviously better now and happy to be out there.” Total damage: 30 stitches, three teeth knocked out, “and a little bit of head stuff,” said Hughes, referring to a few days spent in concussion protocol . . . Forward prospect Anton Blidh underwent surgery Monday to repair a ligament in his right shoulder and will be sidelined approximately four months. He banged up the shoulder in last week’s exhibition game in Philadelphia . . . The Bruins are back on the ice Wednesday night at TD Garden to face the Devils . . . Joakim Nordstrom and Joona Koppanen each wore red noncontact sweaters in practice. Cassidy sounded hopeful that Nordstrom will be back in time to play in the opener.

