Studnicka’s goal, which bounced in off his 20-year-old face, stood in aesthetic opposition to Backes’s sizzling backhand over netminder MacKenzie Blackwood. They don’t ask how.

Jack Studnicka scored an ugly one, David Backes scored a pretty one, and the Bruins ran their preseason record to 3-0-2 with a 2-0 win over the Devils at TD Garden Wednesday night.

The Bruins bench has some smiles for Jack Studnicka as he heads to the locker room after deflecting a puck into the Devils goal off his face.

Jaroslav Halak, making his second start of the preseason, looked October-ready in stopping all 29 shots. The Devils had three power plays, and a 6-on-4 power play with an empty net for the final 1:09, but couldn’t bother the rock-solid Slovak.

Halak, who at one point went on an adventure to play a puck above the faceoff circle, shot for an empty net in the final minute. It dribbled short, some preseason fun.

In a game featuring more roster-hopeful players than established vets, Boston dominated New Jersey at the outset. They clocked a 13-5 shot edge when Studnicka, driving the net, absorbed a deflected centering feed at 13:26 of the first. He put his gloves to his mouth in painful celebration, and spent some 18 minutes of game action in the dressing room before returning in the second.

Painful as it was for Studnicka, it was sweet for Backes, hoping to remain an option in coach Bruce Cassidy’s lineup.

He made it 2-0 at 1:22 of the third, cutting through traffic and whipping a backhand top-shelf after taking a cross-ice feed from Par Lindholm. The line of Backes, Lindholm, and Anders Bjork was effective all night. Lindholm rang the pipe on a breakaway and Bjork, whose speed makes him a candidate for top-nine wing duty, created several chances with his wheels.

A rare sight — a preseason fight — was seen in the second period. Edgy young defenseman Jeremy Lauzon and Nathan Bastian had a lengthy scrap, the stockier Lauzon getting the better of the 6-foot-4-inch Devils forward with repeated rights. The crowd, naturally, loved it.

